TV Recap: The Birth of Vampirina Takes Center Stage in the Teenage Vampire Season Finale

Vee must choose between the darkness that could let her stay in the human world and the light that defines who she truly is as Vampirina: Teenage Vampire wraps its thrilling first season.

After the shocking events of “First Villain," the world of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire reaches its epic season finale. With Elijah trapped in the mirror and Lucien’s true nature revealed, Vee begins “First Full Vampire" torn between friendship, temptation, and destiny. As Wilson Hall prepares for the Millie Eyelash concert, Vee must face her most difficult choice — embrace the darker power that could let her stay in the human world, or rediscover the light that makes her who she truly is.

Episode 16: “First Full Vampire" - Written by Teresa Kale

The morning after the Galactic Journeys final, Wilson Hall is buzzing. Dean Merriweather (Kim Coles) posts Millie Eyelash concert flyers while yelling at students for trying to steal them. Sophie (Jiwon Lee) and Vee (Kenzi Richardson) step out onto the quad, excited for the pop star’s arrival but worried about Elijah (Shaun Dixon), who hasn’t answered any texts since the showcase. Vee seems to be hiding something, but before Sophie can press, a commotion breaks out — Britney (Faith Hedley) accidentally knocks over some costumes belonging to Millie Eyelash’s crew. As Sophie and Vee help pick them up, they talk to who they assume is a “costume girl." Asking what Millie Eyelash is like, the stranger warns, “Don’t talk to her until she’s had her coffee." When a second crew member rushes in with wigs and she replies, “I’ll do that combo today," Vee and Sophie freeze — the “costume girl" is Millie Eyelash (Ariel Martin). Her real name, Emily Eisenberg, is a closely guarded secret. She smiles at Vee and says she can’t wait for her to open the show that night. The girls can barely contain their fangirling once she’s gone.

In the clock tower, Elijah is still trapped inside the mirror. Lucien (Jon Martens) visits, taunting him with knowledge from Elijah’s Vampire Book. Elijah recognizes him as a Conflict Vampire — a rare breed that feeds on chaos. Lucien confirms it, showing off a page he’s torn from the book as a trophy. His plan: during tonight’s concert, he’ll amplify conflict and drain the crowd’s energy, building enough power to trap every Van Helsing the way they once imprisoned him. The bloodstone glows in his hand as Elijah pounds helplessly on the glass.

In the hallway, Britney swipes one of the posters, declaring she should have been the opening act. Demi (Milo Maharlika) catches her, but before he can scold her, Moriah (Hannah Whitley) appears — back from her Van Helsing mission. Panicking, Demi disguises himself with a blue wig and runs off. Moriah can’t shake the feeling she’s met him before, learning from Britney that he’s Vee’s friend. She’s looking for Elijah, and Britney innocently suggests asking Vee.

Lucien finds Vee wandering the halls and offers her another “power boost." Their hands glow again, and he demonstrates how vampires can strengthen themselves by feeding off conflict. He subtly stirs an argument between Britney and Dean Merriweather, absorbing their green aura and sending a surge of energy to Vee. “That’s just the beginning of what I can teach you," he promises — “No more hiding in the shadows." The offer tempts her.

Sophie notices Vee’s unease and sees Lucien walking away, smug. She follows him and confronts him in the corridor. His response: fangs and glowing eyes. Moments later, Sophie wakes up trapped inside the mirror with Elijah. She finds his Van Helsing emergency kit — including a summoning candle and one Vanquenium mask — but no Vanquenium left.

Demi reappears in Vee’s room to warn her that Moriah is back. Vee reveals Lucien’s secret: he feeds on human negativity, and she’s tempted to learn how so she can stay in the human world. Demi asks if she really wants that kind of power. Before she can answer, he’s summoned away. Vee races after him, moving at supernatural speed — right past Moriah, who gasps. “Vee Hauntly is a vampire?"

Inside the mirror realm, Demi materializes, bound by the magic of a Van Helsing candle that Sophie lit to summon help. The growling voice returns, taunting them — “Is that a ghost and a Van Helsing I smell?" the disembodied voice (Hunter McCoy) asks. Demi panics, begging Elijah to send him back to retrieve the bloodstone. Elijah blows out the candle, freeing him.

Lucien heads for the clocktower, intent on sealing the mirror forever. As he raises the bloodstone to crush it, Demi swoops in and steals it, slotting it back into the frame. Elijah bursts free, knocking Lucien back. Gears, banners, and old relics become weapons as Elijah’s eyes turn gray and he faces off against the green conflict vampire. Vee arrives mid-battle in her vampire flight suit. “You never told me the clock tower was good for a Van Helsing showdown," she quips, before shocking her friends by taking Lucien’s side. Elijah pleads with her, but Vee declares that Lucien has shown her a new path. Just when it seems she’s turned, she reveals her plan: “Thank you for showing me what kind of vampire I could be — the kind I’ll never be." She holds up a Vanquenium pod, releasing a storm of black vapor that knocks them both off their feet. Sophie throws Elijah his protective mask, which he places around Vee while holding his breath. Elijah rescues Vee while Demi seals Lucien back inside the mirror with the bloodstone. They cover it with a tarp just as Moriah bursts in with a stake.

Elijah shields Vee, insisting she isn’t their enemy. “All vampires are evil," Morah says, before adding, “At least, that’s what we thought." She thanks Vee for saving her brother and offers a truce. Vee shakes her hand, assuring her that most vampires just want peace. Moriah promises to keep her secret… and smiles when she spots Demi, saying hi to “Demetrius."

That night, the Millie Eyelash concert is about to begin. Vee feels drained, but she insists on performing. “With Lucien gone, I’m heading home anyway," she sighs. “What do I have to lose?" Backstage, Britney tries to replace her but freezes when she realizes the “costume girl" she snubbed earlier is Millie. Emily encourages Vee before the show: “Give it your all, and the crowd will give it right back."

Under the lights, Vee delivers her debut number, “Force of Nature." As the crowd cheers, their positivity flows into her, transforming her mid-song. She flies above the stage, glowing purple, and lands for a spectacular finish.

Off to the side of the stage, Millie Eyelash tells Sophie that Vee has found her own stage persona, just like she did. You’re looking at the first appearance of… Vampirina," Sophie says, giving Vee her stage name. Millie Eyelash joins Vee on stage, informing the audience that Vampirina is her new protégé. “This won’t be the last time we’re on stage together," Millie Eyelash tells the cheering crowd.

After the show, Sophie, Demi, and Elijah greet Vee backstage. “Hate can fuel you," Vee tells them, “but love is even more powerful." She promises she’s staying at Wilson Hall — “I’m not going anywhere." Elijah pulls Vee aside, giving her a dead flower, confessing he wanted to talk after their duet. “You know I was never gonna choose him," Vee says. “I like weird." Their hands meet — and a sudden energy repels them both. “What in the bats was that?" she gasps.

Later, Demi sneaks to the clock tower to ask Lucien about his haircare routine. He finds a torn page from Elijah’s book — instructions for unlocking every mirror prison. Pulling off the tarp, he finds the mirror empty. He peeks inside and sees that all of the doors have been opened. A message glows on the wall: “Here they come." Something monstrous moves past one of the open doors!

The end… of Season 1. Disney Channel and Disney+ haven’t yet announced a second season of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, but stay tuned to Laughing Place, where we will continue to report on this fangtastic series.

This episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is now streaming on Disney+, but will make its Disney Channel debut on Friday, November 14th, at 8/7c.