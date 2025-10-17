TV Recap: Secrets, Pookas, and Pets Collide in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Episode 14

After revealing in “First Heartbeat" that she’ll have to leave Wilson Hall by semester’s end, Vee is running out of time to tell her friends. In Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s “First Pet," a heartfelt confession keeps getting delayed by new surprises — from Sophie’s homesick bunny to a shapeshifting Pooka and a faculty a cappella feud that proves even adults can go off-key.

Episode 14: “First Pet" - Written by Cat Davis & Zachary Gonzalez-Landis

Vee (Kenzi Richardson) begins the episode alone in the rehearsal room, strumming her guitar and singing about not wanting to go home. Her melancholy is interrupted by Demi (Milo Maharlika), who reminds her that hiding her impending departure from Sophie (Jiwon Lee) and Elijah (Shaun Dixon) is only making her fritzing worse. Vee reluctantly admits he’s right and resolves to tell Sophie first.

Vee returns to the dorm ready to talk, but Sophie has a surprise of her own: her family sent Mr. Sparkles, her pet bunny, to keep her company at school. “I really don’t do well with separation," Sophie confesses, adding that she wouldn’t have survived thus far at Wilson Hall without Vee. Touched and guilt-ridden, Vee lies about what she came to say, suggesting instead that they throw an impromptu dance party. Sophie smiles and tells her, “I want this to last forever."

Later in the attic, Vee finds Elijah and Sophie setting up balloons and bunny ear headbands for a surprise ceremony — they’ve decided to name her Mr. Sparkles’ godmother, with Elijah as godfather. Sophie explains that bunnies can live up to twelve years, meaning he’ll be around for the rest of their years at Wilson Hall. Vee hesitates, suggesting Sophie ask Britney (Faith Hedley) instead, but when Sophie insists, she accepts the honor and poses for a family photo.

Britney vents to Demi that their a cappella group, Whaa Capella, never gets the spotlight it deserves after students walked out before their last performance. Scanning the trophy case, Demi spots a photo of Dean Merriwether (Kim Coles) as a founding member of En Rogue, a legendary vocal ensemble from the '90s. He hatches a plan: recruit the dean to boost the group’s profile. When they ask her, Merriwether modestly agrees, hoping to outshine the faculty barbershop quartet.

Back in her room, Vee studies with Mr. Sparkles curled up in her lap, admitting to the bunny how hard it is to tell her friends she’s leaving. When she sets him down and turns her back for a moment, Mr. Sparkles disappears! Vee realizes she left the door to her room wide open. She panics and races off to find him.

Meanwhile, Whaa Capella rehearses for Open Mic Night, but Merriwether’s solo leaves the group grimacing. At the same time, Vee searches the halls while Elijah prepares a tray of carrots and lettuce for his Mr. Sparkles play date. When Vee tells him she lost Mr. Sparkles, Elijah urges her to tell Sophie, but Vee refuses until she’s sure he’s really gone. She disguises a stuffed “replacement" bunny as the real thing, claiming Mr. Sparkles just needs rest after his playdate with Elijah. Sophie is immediately suspicious of her pet’s rabid behavior.

Demi eventually pieces the truth together when Vee admits she bought a stand-in online — from the underworld. She ordered a Pooka, a shapeshifting Transylvanian creature that mimics whatever it sees. Without a job to do, a Pooka will “shapeshift its way to the top," as Demi recalls, including one that once became President. Elijah devises a plan using ten pounds of arugula and a portable speaker to lure the real Mr. Sparkles back.

As the group follows the lettuce trail, Sophie discovers her “bunny" rattling its cage, growling. To their horror, it gives birth… to a horned baby! Elijah bursts in holding the real Mr. Sparkles, and Vee finally comes clean. Sophie feels betrayed, saying, “Best friends don’t lie to each other like that." The baby Pooka suddenly transforms into Elijah, growling as it runs away. They chase it through the school as it continues to transform into students it comes in contact with — Sophie, then Vee, then Britney, darting through the halls as they chase it down.

Meanwhile, Whaa Capella drops out of Open Mic Night rather than risk embarrassment. But when Dean Merriweather catches Whaa Capella practicing without her, Britney admits her vocals aren’t good enough for the group. Merriweather reveals that she wasn’t a singer in En Rogue; she was a dancer.

After catching the rogue Pooka, Vee apologizes for lying and finally tells Sophie and Elijah the full truth about Dr. Lugosi’s diagnosis — that she’ll have to return to Transylvania forever after the semester ends or risk losing her powers completely. Through tears, the friends promise to make the most of the time they have left together. Their emotional hug is interrupted when “Britney" joins in — only for the trio to realize it’s the escaped Pooka again. They chase her one last time through the halls.

Sophie decides that bringing Mr. Sparkles to Wilson Hall was a mistake and arranges to send him home, but the chaos ends on a high note when Whaa Capella takes the stage. They introduce a “special guest" — Dean Merriwether — who brings down the house with her baton twirling and signature dance moves.

Next Episode: “First Villain"

This episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is now streaming on Disney+, but will make its Disney Channel debut on Friday, October 31st, at 8/7c.