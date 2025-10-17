TV Recap: Billie Visits "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Crossover Episode

After weeks of power glitches and close calls with the Vampire Council, Vee’s magical “fritzing" finally catches up to her in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s twelfth episode, “First Heartbeat," which also acts as a crossover with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The story builds on lingering threads from “First Vampire Friend," as Vee tries to hide her unstable powers from the Council while reconnecting with a familiar face from her past. The result is one of the show’s most heartfelt and bittersweet installments — literally.

Episode 12: “First Heartbeat" - Written by Madilyn Cook

When a Raven Gram from the Vampire Council arrives, Vee (Kenzi Richardson) and Demi (Milo Maharlika) learn that the Council hasn’t heard from Stoney since his last assignment. Councilman Eugene is being sent to collect him and to check in on Vee’s progress in the human world.

Demi frantically tapes Stoney back together but admits he can’t figure out where a missing red stone belongs, leaving it out. He warns Vee that Stoney knows too many of her secrets, including the full extent of her fritzing powers. With a doctor’s appointment later that day, Vee resolves to hide her condition from the Council.

Flying to her appointment, Vee fritzes midair and crash-lands near a bus stop in the wizard world — right in front of Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), her old campmate from Camp Creeky Lake. The two share an enthusiastic reunion, with Billie telling Vee how Dr. Lugosi is a gossip. When Vee confides that her powers are malfunctioning, Billie suggests a simple harmony spell to stabilize them — one that requires three backup singers.

Across campus, Elijah (Shaun Dixon) and Sophie (Jiwon Lee) rehearse Sophie’s latest DJ PJ mix when Britney (Faith Hedley) bursts in, decked out for the Renaissance Fair. Elijah forgot their plans, and Britney storms off in a huff.

In the attic, Demi is mid-workout when Vee and Billie come crashing through the mirror. Demi recognizes Billie instantly, greeting her like an old acquaintance. Moments later, Elijah and Sophie arrive, and Vee makes introductions. Billie immediately lights up at meeting DJ PJ, telling Sophie she’s “the only mortal DJ I listen to," which prompts Sophie to admit she’s quietly posted a few of her mixes online.

As they talk, Vee’s left eye begins flickering purple, another fritz. Billie quickly takes charge, teaching Sophie, Elijah, and Demi the lyrics to the stabilizing spell. They sing together, and the magic works: the fritzing stops. Then Vee sneezes, something she’s never done before, and a steady thumping fills her chest. Confused, she realizes what it is — her heart is beating! The incantation’s line, “let her live, do the trick," has literally made her human. Demi panics, insisting she can’t face Councilman Eugene like this. Billie starts combing through spells on her phone for a reversal, scrolling through dozens of possible options and promising to keep searching.

Vee needs a distraction, and Elijah suggests something she’s never done before, eating outside in the sun. For the first time, she feels warmth on her skin, confused when her forehead becomes damp. Sophie explains it’s sweat. Lunch seems harmless until Vee discovers how much she loves garlic bread. A few bites later, she regrets it, clutching her stomach as the human side effects kick in — gas!

Billie returns with progress on the reversal spell. She’s narrowed it down to one that should work, but it requires a singer capable of hitting a high E. The only person they know who can reach that note is Britney. She’s still mad at Elijah about the Renaissance Fair, but Vee convinces him to make another attempt at apologizing. He tries, but Britney brushes him off.

Before they can come up with another plan, Demi bursts in with an announcement: Councilman Eugene is already on campus waiting to meet Vee… and Stoney. Vee, still human, will have to pretend she’s a vampire.

In the clock tower, Eugene (Kelly Perine) looks puzzled when Vee enters on foot instead of flying. He asks why she smells like garlic, and Vee explains it’s part of her “human ruse." She presents the chest containing Stoney, who Eugene claims is one of his closest friends. When he notices that the blood stone is missing, he retrieves it and fits it back into Stoney’s forehead. The gargoyle’s eyes glow red, and Stoney immediately begins spilling secrets (voiced by Dave Fennoy), including one that makes Vee freeze: “She’s not even a vampire anymore!" Demy knocks Stoney over, breaking him apart again, and Eugene’s tone sharpens. “What’s this about you no longer being a vampire?"

Meanwhile, in the rehearsal room, Elijah, Sophie, and Billie prepare for the spell. Britney arrives, declaring that she’s too good of a singer to turn down someone in need of her talent. Billie gives them the lyrics, and the four begin singing.

Back in the tower, Vee tries to deny being human, but a garlic-induced burp betrays her. Eugene insists she prove she’s still a vampire or face being turned in to the Council. He levitates her off the floor and tells her to turn into a bat and fly away, warning that he’ll drop her on three.

The reversal spell reaches its final verse. Billie vanishes from the rehearsal room mid-note and reappears in the clock tower just as Eugene counts down. Before he can finish, the magic takes hold and Vee uses her levitation powers in the nick of time to avoid hitting the ground. Eugene apologizes for doubting her. When he admits he doesn’t know what to tell the Council about Stoney, Vee offers a cover story — that Stoney ran off with a garden gnome. Eugene agrees and flies away. Billie steps out from hiding, and Vee thanks her for saving her.

Down in the rehearsal room, Britney continues singing the high note well after the song is ended. “You’re welcome, Elijah," she says coolly before leaving. Later, Elijah finds Britney to thank her properly. He apologizes again for missing the Renaissance Fair, and she admits she’s jealous that he spends so much time with Vee, Sophie, and Demi. “It feels like we’re growing apart," she says. Elijah tells her it’s not distance, it’s that their worlds are expanding, and reminds her she’s his oldest friend. “You’ll always be my day one."

In the attic, Vee and Billie unwind after the chaos. Sophie gifts Billie a pair of autographed DJ PJ pajamas. Vee fritzes again, sprouting bat ears, and Billie hopes Dr. Lugosi will be able to figure it out. Vee promises to visit Billie in Staten Island sometime. Before leaving through the mirror, Billie warns that something seems off about it and tells Vee, “Just be careful, okay?" Once Billie disappears, Vee leaves the attic and doesn’t see a new crack splinter across the glass, which begins to glow green.

At her long-delayed appointment, Vee meets with Dr. Lugosi (Nicole Sullivan), who proudly shows off her new engagement ring — her werewolf boyfriend just proposed — before turning serious. Examining Vee’s fritzing, she confirms it’s bad news: being away from Transylvania too long has weakened Vee’s magic. She explains that Vee needs to be around other vampires to maintain her powers. “What I’m saying is, Vee has to move home, forever." If she doesn’t, she could lose her powers, or worse. Vee asks why the Council ever let her leave in the first place, and Lugosi admits they hadn’t permitted a teenager to go abroad in half a century. She reassures Vee she can likely make it to the end of the semester, but after that, she’ll have to return to Transylvania. Tears fall as Vee absorbs what that means for her life at Wilson Hall.

Next Episode: “First Power Trip"

This episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is now streaming on Disney+, but will make its Disney Channel debut on Friday, October 24th, at 8/7c.