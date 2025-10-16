TV Recap: A Friendship with Bite in "Vampirina Teenage Vampire"’s ‘First Vampire Friend’

After weeks of juggling school, friends, and her fritzing supernatural powers, Vee finally meets someone who can understand what it means to be different — even if it happens to also be her frenemy. “First Vampire Friend" begins as a comic mishap about a missing fang but evolves into one of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s most emotional chapters. The episode leads to a day of chaos, discovery, and the bittersweet realization that finding someone like you can also mean letting them go.

Episode 11: “First Vampire Friend" - Written by Alice Gammill

Sophie (Jiwon Lee) complains that she needs a break from chemistry, while Vee (Kenzi Richardson) eagerly plans an “eternal slumber party" for the weekend. Elijah (Shaun Dixon) is also excited for some downtime, but their plans derail when Vee suddenly “fritzes" — her vampire powers short-circuit and a pair of bat ears pop out of her head! Elijah, ever the helpful friend, hides the ears with a teacher’s barbershop-quartet hat and offers to call her parents. Vee brushes it off, claiming she just needs to practice using her powers more, but it’s clear something is wrong.

That night, she sneaks through the academy halls in bat form, flapping gleefully until Demi (Milo Maharlika) catches her mid-flight and warns her she’s out after curfew. Dean Meriweather (Kim Coles) enters, noticing the bat and running away screaming. Vee fritzes back into a human just as she disappears, crashing onto the floor. She doesn’t notice that one of her fangs has fallen out near the trophy cabinet.

The next morning, Sophie immediately spots the missing fang. Vee heals the gap with her self-regeneration, but when Demi swoops in and learns what happened, he panics. Vampire lore is clear: anyone scratched by a vampire’s lost fang risks becoming one themselves. Unfortunately, it’s already too late. Down the hall, pop diva-in-training Britney (Faith Hedley) is handing out handmade friendship necklaces for her “sold-out hallway tour." One necklace breaks right over Vee’s fang. Thinking it’s a shark tooth, Britney threads it onto a chain.

Vee spots the necklace in the cafeteria and tries to retrieve it, claiming it’s from her “rare animal-tooth collection." Britney refuses to give it up, and their tug-of-war ends with Britney yelping in pain as Vee get her tooth back. Dean Meriweather breaks up the fight and sentences both girls to Saturday detention.

When detention day arrives, Britney complains that she’s freezing, and Vee, trying to be nice, offers her jacket. As Britney dozes off, Demi drifts in through the wall to check on Vee. When they realize Britney’s chair is empty, they look up to see Britney hanging from the ceiling, asleep upside-down. Vee’s tooth scratched Britney when she took the necklace from her! Convinced she’s been infected, Demi warns that they have until sunrise to brew an antidote before the transformation becomes permanent.

Meanwhile, Elijah and Sophie work in the chemistry lab, where Sophie insists on doing formulas instead of mixing — she once blew up a toilet with a chemistry set as a kid. Demi rushes in with the vampire book, recruiting them to help brew an antidote for Britney. He reads off the ingredients, most of which can be found in Moriah’s apartment. One needs to be fresh, cemetery clover, and Demi takes off to find some. When Elijah looks at the other ingredients, he realizes Sophie will need to do the mixing because one of them is Vanquinium — a substance toxic to all supernatural beings, including Van Helsings. While Demi fetches the clover, Sophie gets her first exposure to a Vanquenium pod, which Elijah’s mom used to call “no no nuggets." When it accidentally breaks, a cloud of black vapor knocks Elijah temporarily unconscious, but Sophie traps it under a jar so he can recover.

Back in detention, Vee tries to keep Britney calm as the other girl’s powers manifest. Britney wakes up hanging upside down from the ceiling, then drops to the floor, fangs bared. “Maybe I’m Tiger Girl!" she declares, thinking she’s some kind of superhero. Vee gently explains that she’s been turned into a vampire. Britney doesn’t believe her, until she spontaneously turns into a bat. Not used to flight, she winds up in the art supplies storage room.

Dean Merriweather bursts in to get some supplies. Vee ducks behind a table, and Merriweather panics at the sight of a bat in the room. She traps Britney in the art-supply closet and runs off to get the janitor to help. Through the locked door, Vee talks Britney through her fear. Demi pops in with the clover to check on things, vowing to search for a key to unlock the closet after he drops off the potion ingredient. Vee urges Britney to think of comforting things, like homemade cookies. Slowly, Britney relaxes, transforming back into her human form. She admits how lonely it feels when people are afraid of you. “It’s not easy," Vee says softly. When Britney worries about being caught, Demi pops back in and points out that she should be able to open the door from the inside.

To help her adjust, Vee decides to give Britney a crash course in vampire life. The two transform into bats, soaring out the window and across the night sky in a joyful montage that takes them from the school roof to the glittering lights of Paris. For the first time, Vee isn’t flying alone.

Back in the lab, Elijah inspires Sophie to conquer her fear of chemistry the same way she settles nerves before DJing. Sophie puts on headphones and gets into a rhythm, mixing the ingredients while Elijah watches through the door’s window. At last, the antidote turns purple and Sophie carefully pours it into a vial.

Vee and Britney return to detention wearing French berets. Britney confides that she feels powerful but wonders aloud if Vee ever feels lonely being the only vampire at school. “Sometimes," Vee admits. “It can be hard to be the only one." Just then, Sophie and Elijah rush in with the finished antidote. Britney thanks Vee for giving her the best day of her life, but after drinking the potion, the spell erases her memory. “Eww. Why are we hugging?" she asks, backing away in confusion. Vee forces a bittersweet smile as she watches Britney leave.

Later that night, Vee calls her parents to request an appointment with Dr. Lugosi. Removing her beret, we see that her bat ears have returned. Something is seriously wrong with her powers.

Next Episode: “First Heartbeat"

This episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is now streaming on Disney+, but will make its Disney Channel debut on Friday, October 17th, at 8/7c.