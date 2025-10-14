4K/Blu-Ray Review: "Fantastic Four: First Steps" Brings a Retro Future to Life in Stunning Clarity

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps may look like a midcentury relic, but it comes home in the most modern way possible, with 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray discs now available. The 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital “Cinematic Universe Edition" delivers the film in all three formats, with a suite of bonus features that dive into the unique approach to this version of the characters. Widely considered the best film adaptation of The Fantastic Four, First Steps works both as a standalone film and as a segue into how this team will fit into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are better known by their superpowered identities as the Fantastic Four - Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. But when they’re not saving the day, they lead fairly regular lives, with Reed and Sue about to expand their family with the arrival of a baby. Unfortunately, it coincides with another arrival - the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) flies into Times Square to herald the arrival of Galactus (Ralph Ineson), who has marked Earth for destruction!

Set within its own universe, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has the easy-entry benefit of being largely disconnected from the MCU. There are no prerequisites to enjoying this film, although the events will later connect, allowing this team to play a part in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. This review covers the 4K and Blu-Ray discs, while fans and collectors have a variety of packaging options to choose from.

Bonus Features

4K/Blu-Ray/Digital

Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.

Blu-Ray/Digital

Meet The First Family (9:08) – The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.

Fantastic Futurism (13:04) – The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.

From Beyond and Below (9:37) – The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

Gag Reel (2:56) – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen (0:10) Fantastic Four Day (1:48) Subterranea (1:56) Birthday Sweater (1:01) Taking Turns (1:20)



Video

The Fantastic Four: First Steps makes a strong impression on 4K Ultra HD. The 4K transfer yields a crisp, filmic presentation that preserves the retro-futurist aesthetic with impressive clarity. Fine textures, including the ribbed patterns of the team’s suits, are consistently sharp, while the Dolby Vision grade enhances both contrast and color nuance. Blues and silvers dominate the palette, but HDR gives added richness to reds, oranges, and flesh tones, particularly in Reed’s lab and during the fiery spectacle of Galactus’s arrival.

The Blu-ray presentation of The Fantastic Four: First Steps holds up remarkably well, even when compared to its 4K counterpart. The 1080p transfer showcases the film’s clean digital source with excellent sharpness and color accuracy. Textures on costumes, skin, and props remain finely resolved, and the color palette retains the same cool blue emphasis with occasional bursts of vivid red and orange. Dynamic range is naturally more limited without HDR, but contrast remains strong and the image never feels flat or overly processed.

Audio

The primary 4K audio option is a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, which complements the visuals with a wide, immersive soundstage, though it benefits from a few extra decibels of volume to truly come alive. The mix offers crisp dialogue and well-balanced movement across all channels. Height effects enhance the sensation of flight and cosmic scale, especially during the orbital and Galactus sequences, while Michael Giacchino’s heroic score fills the room with warmth and energy. Additional audio options include a 2.0 descriptive audio track, plus 7.1 Spanish and 5.1 French.

On Blu-Ray, the primary mix is a DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 mix that delivers a surprisingly full-bodied experience. Surround activity is frequent and precise, enveloping the listener during action sequences while keeping dialogue front and center. While the UHD’s Atmos track remains the definitive way to experience the film’s scale, the Blu-ray’s 7.1 mix is far from a compromise. The Blu-Ray also includes the 2.0 descriptive audio track, plus 5.1 French and Spanish mixes.

Packaging & Design

This review covers the standard packaging wide release of the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital “Cinematic Universe Edition." While a slipcover/O-sleeve is in circulation, they appear to be rare (a similar phenomenon occurred with the standard packaging release of Deadpool & Wolverine). Both discs contain artwork, stylized imagery of Excelsior and H.E.R.B.I.E. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere.

Both discs use the same menu, featuring the standard 4K artwork with slight animation set to score from the film. There aren’t any trailers or previews on either disc.

Final Thoughts

The Fantastic Four: First Steps makes an outstanding debut on home video. The 4K transfer is a visual treat, balancing sleek digital precision with a filmic texture that complements the movie’s midcentury aesthetic, while the Dolby Vision grading brings out the full vibrancy of its cosmic color palette. Audio performance is equally engaging, delivering a full, immersive mix that gives Galactus’s world-ending presence the weight it deserves. The Blu-ray edition, meanwhile, remains a top-tier option for viewers without a 4K setup, retaining much of the same clarity and depth in both picture and sound. Add to that a generous assortment of behind-the-scenes extras and a lively commentary track, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps stands as both an essential addition to any MCU library and a promising first home release for Marvel’s “First Family."

Purchase Options

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)