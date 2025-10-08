Marvel Brings an Immersive Fantastic Four Experience to SPACECON in San Antonio
Marvel will be on site at SPACECON for all three days, on October 24th-26th, 2025.
After bringing an immersive Fantastic Four pop-up experience to New York Comic Con this weekend, the same experience will be on the move to SPACECON in San Antonio.
What’s Happening:
- Following a stint at New York Comic Con, The Fantastic Four Immersive Pop-Up Experience will be heading to SPACECON in San Antonio, which takes place October 24th-26th, 2025.
- Attendees at the annual event will be given the chance to explore a full recreation of the iconic living room set, complete with all the details of the team’s legendary headquarters.
- Guests can also take part in exclusive digital photo ops that will transport them directly into the Fantastic Four universe.
- SPACECON will also feature numerous celebrity appearances, including many members of the Marvel family, such as Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson, Paul Bettany, Chloe Bennet, and more.
- The event also includes photo and autograph opportunities, celebrity panel discussions, world-renowned comic illustrators and artists, cosplay competitions, and much more.
- Children 14 and under are only $5 with adult admission using promo code TJH.
- To learn more and purchase tickets, visit spaceconsa.com.
- Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now available at digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango), and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 14th.
The Fantastic Four Immersive Pop-Up Experience Hours:
- Friday, October 24th – 12-8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 25th – 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday, October 26th – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
