Meet Zayah and Gamble: Disney Destiny Reveals More Entertainment Offerings, Including Two Original Characters
A new “Sounds of Wakanda” music show will also be introduced.
Additional entertainment offerings have been revealed for the Disney Destiny, including two original characters that will host multiple shows.
What’s Happening:
- With the Disney Destiny set to sail for the first time in under two months, some new info has been revealed about the onboard entertainment.
- The Grand Hall, the ship’s atrium, is described as “the ship’s most striking and prominent gathering place inspired by the rich lore and vibrant color palette of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther," and features Black Panther featured as the ship’s Atrium statue, so it makes sense that one of that area’s all-new entertainment offerings is “Sounds of Wakanda." The show will feature a group of traveling percussionists “whose rousing rhythms are inspired by the stories, legends and culture of Wakanda."
- And then there’s the two new characters being introduced on the ship, Zayah and Gamble, who will be part of the entertainment both in the Grand Hall and in other areas of the ship. The duo are said to have enchanted trunks “that react to the powerful energy and magic of classic Disney villains."
- One of the shows they will host, With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show, will be held in the Saga entertainment lounge. Aimed at adults, this sketch comedy show invites guests to participate in “an interactive journey through some of the most iconic moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe using comically low-budget props, homemade sound effects, and sight gags to bring the stories to life."
- Is it just me, or does the concept art make Gamble look like Mark Ruffalo with a full beard? He’s probably a bit too busy to play the role on the actual cruises though, alas…
Await Disney’s Destiny:
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, is set to make her debut this November, setting sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- Exclusive to the ship are exclusive dining options like Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, as well as the second iteration of the popular Haunted Mansion Parlor (carried over from the Disney Treasure) and lounges themed to Cruella De Vil and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
- We also have heard of a new entertainment option that will see adults welcomed into a secret room off the main atrium featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.
- Traditions from past ships will also feature Marvel characters, with the aforementioned Black Panther Atrium statue, along with Spider-Man adorning the ship’s aft.
