Disney Destiny Achieves Milestone with Installation of Spider-Man Stern Character

Along with the Spider-Bots, Spidey is the first-ever Marvel stern character for the Disney Cruise Line.

An exciting milestone has been hit in the construction of the Disney Destiny, as the stern characters of Spider-Man and the Spider-Bots have been installed.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog’s ongoing Disney Destiny Ship’s Log Disney Cruise Line

This installation is particularly unique, as Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots are the first Marvel

Cranes were used to hoist the larger-than-life sculpture up and securely bolt it to the back of the ship at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The figure depicts Spider-Man swooping into action as he teams up with three Spider-Bots to add the finishing touches to the ship’s geometric filigree. The sharp edges and crisscrossing designs in the filigree are a playful nod to Spider-Man’s web-slinging skills.

The Spider-Bots are equipped with yellow-dipped paintbrushes and some must-have cruise accessories, including sunglasses and a snorkel mask.

More Marvel surprises will await inside the ship, including in the Grand Hall, where Black Panther will get a character statue – another Marvel first for Disney Cruise Line.

More on the Disney Destiny: