Disney Destiny Achieves Milestone with Installation of Spider-Man Stern Character
Along with the Spider-Bots, Spidey is the first-ever Marvel stern character for the Disney Cruise Line.
An exciting milestone has been hit in the construction of the Disney Destiny, as the stern characters of Spider-Man and the Spider-Bots have been installed.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog’s ongoing Disney Destiny Ship’s Log has revealed that the stern characters – an iconic element of all Disney Cruise Line ships – have been installed on their latest vessel, the Disney Destiny.
- This installation is particularly unique, as Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots are the first Marvel characters to be used as stern characters.
- Cranes were used to hoist the larger-than-life sculpture up and securely bolt it to the back of the ship at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.
- The figure depicts Spider-Man swooping into action as he teams up with three Spider-Bots to add the finishing touches to the ship’s geometric filigree. The sharp edges and crisscrossing designs in the filigree are a playful nod to Spider-Man’s web-slinging skills.
- The Spider-Bots are equipped with yellow-dipped paintbrushes and some must-have cruise accessories, including sunglasses and a snorkel mask.
- More Marvel surprises will await inside the ship, including in the Grand Hall, where Black Panther will get a character statue – another Marvel first for Disney Cruise Line.
More on the Disney Destiny:
- The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- Guests will be able to step into The Sanctum, a lounge inspired by the iconic Sanctum Sanctorum as seen in Doctor Strange and other Marvel films.
- A new look at the upcoming ship’s Grand Hall was recently unveiled, featuring an appearance from the mischievous Loki.
- Get a sneak peek at the Hercules musical coming to the ship.
- Check out merchandise that will be available aboard the Disney Destiny.
- For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com