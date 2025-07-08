Special Maiden Voyage Opportunity Affords Sneak Peek at Limited-Time Disney Destiny Merchandise

While Maiden Voyage Guests have access to a pre-sale opportunity, everyone can peruse all the items.

With the debut of the Disney Destiny in just a few months, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, those who are already booked on the Maiden Voyage on the new ship have the chance to pre-purchase some exclusive Maiden Voyage merchandise, as well as get first dibs for the Inaugural Season collection, and the more Disney Destiny-centric variations of the fleet-wide merchandise. While not all of us may be sailing on the maiden voyage, this opportunity affords us a look at what to expect in terms of merchandise aboard the ship.

Those sailing on the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Destiny can place their order now for special merchandise available on the cruise, taking place later this year. They can do that at this website here.

Once purchased, those aboard will not have to fight the crowds at the retail locations on board, and will instead find their pre-purchased merchandise in their stateroom on Embark day.

There are limited quantities and a very high demand for these items, so guests aboard are encouraged to take advantage of the pre-sale opportunity at the official link. Note that you MUST have a cruise aboard the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Destiny to purchase these items.

Maiden Voyage

First up for the maiden voyage items, we have a comfy looking hoodie, emblazoned with the ship on the front and back and with verbiage denoting the maiden voyage of the ship.

Part of this design also carries over to a golf shirt that features a seaworthy blue color.

The Maiden Voyage is celebrated across a new Spirit Jersey, dark blue in color but the words on the back of the top clearly celebrate this special journey.

A new T-Shirt features Captain Mickey and the ship’s logo and art on the front, also commemorating the Maiden Voyage.

The Disney Cruise Line Logo is featured on this baseball clap on a patch that also marks the journey.

And of course, there are pins to mark the occasion as well!

A gold tumbler channels the design of the atrium of the new ship, bringing the vibrancy to the cup which features the ship and similar to everything else, the words “Maiden Voyage" on it.

Inaugural Sailings

The Maiden Voyage passengers also have the first chance to get their hands on Inaugural Sailing merchandise, as the maiden voyage is part of the inaugural season for the ship. These passengers can also pre-purchase the merchandise via this pre-sale opportunity, but this merchandise will be available to any passengers aboard an inaugural sailing. Take a look at some of the Inaugural Merchandise below.

We start off with a Quarter Zip that features the ship aboard the phrase “Inaugural Sailings" and then get to a stunning Spirit Jersey that is blue, purple, and gold. The phrase “Inaugural Sailings"can be seen down the sleeve but its really the colors here that make this one a must-have.

Of course, there are pins available as well.

The Inaugural Sailings also bring their own Loungefly Backpack and Ears, as well as a Pandora charm.

The deck plan seems to take over the special Inaugural Sailings edition of a Dooney & Bourke collection, complete with tote, wallet, and crossbody.

Colors similar to the Spirit Jersey appear again on a special tumbler.

A throw blanket features Mickey Mouse celebrating the first season of the ship, as well as the ship's name and logo toward the bottom.

Ornaments to commemorate the sailings are also available, both dimensional, showcasing the ship on one, and Mickey and Minnie inside a spherical mouse head on the other, with the ship insignias on either ear.

The blue and purple returns again on a special Inaugural Sailings tote.

Everyday DCL

While the above are only available for a limited time, we can expect to see plenty of merchandise that falls in uniform with the other ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Let’s start with the atrium statue of the Disney Destiny, smaller of course and able to go home with you. This one features Marvel’s Black Panther.

A ship model of the Disney Destiny is also available.

A Pandora charm featuring the art of the ship’s aft will also be available, this one featuring Spider-Man, as he appears on the back of the new ship.

Spider-Man is also the focus of the Minnie Ear headband for this ship, similar to the other headbands available fleetwide, featuring the aft characters.

The design carries over to the Loungefly backpack, which ironically kept the gold filigree that every other ship has that was abandoned for a more stylized aft on the Disney Destiny, but is depicted in the art on the pocket of the bag.

More Minnie Ear Headbands abound, one paying homage to her Superhero Minnie look that she will be sporting on the ship, and the other a more traditional, with ship insignias on either ear.

Superhero Minnie is also the focus of another Loungefly Bag, and plush items with Mickey Mouse as well.

And, to nobody’s surprise, a number of pins!

For more information about the merchandise of the Disney Destiny, be sure to take a look at our page here. The Disney Destiny celebrates heroes and villains, and is the sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. It will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 20th 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one (or both!) of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

