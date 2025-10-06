It’s Clobberin’ Flame! More “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Toys Aimed at Kids Arrive This Fal

Additional “First Steps” figures and playsets are on their way.

Though The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened this summer accompanied by plenty of merch, there’s some new kid-oriented products still to come this fall.

What’s Happening:

While the First Steps Marvel Legends figures have already been released for action figure collectors, Hasbro have announced several new Fantastic Four items with more limited articulation, primarily aimed at a younger audience. These include a set of the entire family and a Fantasticar playset, plus solo figures for most of the team and a key enemy in the form of Galactus…with one frustrating exclusion.

Marvel Legends figures have already been released for action figure collectors, Hasbro have announced several new items with more limited articulation, primarily aimed at a younger audience. These include a set of the entire family and a Fantasticar playset, plus solo figures for most of the team and a key enemy in the form of Galactus…with one frustrating exclusion. Below are all the new items, along with official descriptions for each, including price and what retail outlet they’re available through.

MARVEL STUDIOS THE FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC WORLD OF ACTION MARVEL’S FIRST FAMILY COLLECTION

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $37.99 | Available Fall 2025 exclusively at Target)

Marvel’s first family returns to their sci-fi adventurer roots as they look to unlikely allies to stop a planet-eating threat. Imagine out-of-this-world action with the Marvel Epic World of Action Marvel’s First Family Collection 6-figure set from Hasbro! Playtime gets a superpowered boost with Mister Fantastic, Marvel’s Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Marvel’s The Thing figures, each featuring 9 points of articulation for poseable, cosmic play.

The Marvel’s First Family Collection figure set also includes a H.E.R.B.I.E. figure with basic articulation and a non-articulated Marvel’s Franklin figure. With design and detail inspired by the Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids will love recreating their favorite scenes and imagining their own exciting adventures with this toy set, and will be the perfect gift or addition to any collection of Super Hero figures. Look for more Marvel Epic World of Action toys for boys and girls to collect, including figures, playsets, and vehicle toys (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Eric’s note: All four FF members, plus H.E.R.B.I.E. and baby Franklin make this a pretty cool set.

MARVEL STUDIOS THE FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC WORLD OF ACTION HOVER & CRUISE FANTASTICAR

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $32.99 | Available Fall 2025 exclusively at Target)

High-speed adventure awaits with the Marvel Epic World of Action The Fantastic Four: First Steps Hover & Cruise Fantasticar! This 2-in-1 car playset for kids ages 4 and up features Cruise Mode for road-eating action and Hover Mode for high-flying maneuvers. There’s even a flight stick that attaches to the Human Torch figure for fiery fly-along fun (sold separately, subject to availability).

The included Marvel’s The Thing 4-inch toy has 9 points of articulation, allowing kids to pose out their figure for clobberin’ time. With design inspired by the Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids will love recreating their favorite scenes and imagining their own cosmic adventures. Look for more Marvel Epic World of Action toys for boys and girls to collect or give as cool Marvel gifts for kids, including action figures, playsets, and vehicle toys (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL TITAN HERO SERIES THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS GALACTUS

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $21.99 | Available Fall 2025 at most major retailers including Amazon and Target)

Consumer of worlds and destroyer of planets, Galactus roams the cosmos with one goal in mind. Imagine fantastic, world-threatening Super Hero action and adventure with the Marvel Titan Heroes The Fantastic Four: First Steps Galactus toy!

Featuring entertainment design and deco inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as 11 points of articulation, this large-scale Galactus figure stands 13.8 inches tall, making it the perfect size for big fun, like imagining super-strong battles and planet-destroying adventures. Look for more Fantastic Four toys to build an awesome collection or give as gifts for kids, including action figures, playsets, vehicles, and roleplay items for boys and girls (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL TITAN HERO SERIES THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS MARVEL’S THE THING

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 | Available Fall 2025 at most major retailers including Target and Amazon)

Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, is a formidable member of the Fantastic Four. Imagine fantastic Super Hero action and adventure with the Marvel Titan Heroes The Fantastic Four: First Steps Marvel’s The Thing toy! Featuring entertainment design and deco inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps , part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as 11 points of articulation, this large-scale Marvel’s The Thing figure stands 11.5 inches tall, making it the perfect size for big fun.

Imagine super-strong battles and wall-punching adventures. Look for more Fantastic Four toys to build an awesome collection or give as gifts for kids, including action figures, playsets, vehicles, and roleplay items for boys and girls (each sold separately, subject to availability).

MARVEL HUMAN TORCH FLAME-ON FLYER

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 | Available Fall 2025 exclusively at Walmart)

Imagine cosmic adventures with this Marvel Human Torch “Flame-On!" Flyer toy from Hasbro! Playtime gets a blazing boost of action with this collectible action figure, featuring basic articulation for poseable play.

Fold down the sculpted flame effects on the figure’s lower legs to mimic the Human Torch’s iconic flame trail, then squeeze the legs together to activate the “Flame-On!" flight mode. Kids ages 4 and up can continue squeezing the legs to cycle through five separate light-up effects. Requires 3x 1.5V A76/LR44 batteries (included).

MARVEL STRETCH & BEND MISTER FANTASTIC

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 | Available Fall 2025 exclusively at Walmart)

Imagine stretchable, bendable action and adventure with this Marvel Stretch & Bend Mister Fantastic toy from Hasbro! Playtime gets a cosmic boost with this collectible action figure, featuring awesome stretching and bending fun.

Pull up on the figure’s torso to stretch an additional 2 inches in height, going from a 10-inch figure to a 12-inch figure. Want even more fantastic fun? This toy’s arms are bendable, so kids ages 4 and up can pose them in lots of fun positions.

Eric’s note: Solo figures for all of the team except the Invisible Woman? Come on!