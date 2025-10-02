Thwip, Thwip and Away! Spider-Man and Superman Will Team Up for Two New Marvel and DC Crossovers
Reprints of the two icons’ classic crossover comics will precede the new stories.
Two of comic books’ most beloved and iconic characters will meet once more, as Marvel and DC have announced two new crossover stories for Spider-Man and Superman.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel and DC have announced two new crossover one-shots starring Spider-Man and Superman for early 2026.
- The brand-new crossover comics will arrive in the spring, with DC first publishing Superman/Spider-Man #1 in March, followed by Marvel Comics publishing Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April.
- Creative teams for both books will be announced soon. (New York Comic Con being just around the corner certainly seems readymade in terms of possible timing for more to be revealed).
- Prior to the new stories, DC will first release reprints of the two original team-ups between the two icons, with the entire initiative timed to the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man in 1976, which was the first-ever character crossover for DC and Marvel.
- Both reprints will be Treasury Editions (10 1/8" x 13 5/16"), as the originals were. On January 7, 2026, DC will publish Treasury Edition 50th Anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1, a facsimile edition of the first team up. That will be followed by another facsimile edition on February 4, 2026, DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1, which reprints Marvel Treasury Edition #28, the 1981 story that featured the second Superman/Spider-Man crossover.
- This month, Marvel and DC teamed for their first new crossover in decades, Deadpool/Batman #1, released by Marvel, with DC set to release a second story, Batman/Deadpool #1, in November. When that project was announced, the company indicated another big crossover was set for 2026, and now we know what it is… but will more follow?
- The two Deadpool and Batman books feature several backup stories centered on other crossovers, so we’ll see if that continues with Spider-Man and Superman, though it certainly seems likely.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com