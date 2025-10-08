Scoop Up the Marvel Magic: Super Hero Ice Cream Truck Hits New York for Comic Con
Get ice cream treats inspired by your favorite Marvel super heroes this weekend at New York Comic Con.
New York Comic Con is coming up this weekend, and Marvel will be hitting the streets of the city with a limited-time traveling ice cream experience – Super Hero Scoops.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel will give super hero fans an all-new way to celebrate their fandom with the traveling Super Hero Scoops, coming to New York City on October 8th, 9th and 11th.
- This specially decked-out Marvel ice cream truck will announce its arrival in each borough and neighborhood with an iconic Marvel anthem reimagined into a classic ice-cream truck jingle.
- Fans will be treated to character-inspired frozen creations from Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, giveaways including collectibles and apparel, as well as memorable moments that surprise, delight, and celebrate Marvel’s rich legacy in the New York neighborhoods that have inspired some of the world’s most iconic heroes.
- The stops on the ice cream truck tour are as follows:
- Oct. 8th: Stop 1 (11AM - 2PM) - Queens - Vernon Blvd & 41st
- Oct. 8th: Stop 2 (3:30PM - 5:30PM) - Brooklyn - Washington St & Water St
- Oct. 9th: Stop 1 (11AM - 2PM) - Midtown - 51st St & 6th Ave
- Oct. 9th: Stop 2 (3:30PM - 5:30PM) - Javits - W 42nd St & 11th Ave
- Oct. 11th: Stop 1 (10:30AM - 12:30PM) - Hell’s Kitchen - 53rd St & 11th Ave
- Oct. 11th: Stop 2 (2PM - 5:30PM) - Javits - W 42nd St & 11th Ave
- Special Dreyer’s treats themed to iconic Marvel characters such as Daredevil, The Fantastic Four, and Captain America will be available at each of these locations.
- The first 500 fans at each location will also receive a mix of Marvel giveaways, including collectibles, keepsakes, and specialty items.
