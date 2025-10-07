From Absolute Cinema to Absolute Moderator: Martin Scorsese to Lead Lucas Museum New York Comic Con Panel
The latest promo panel for the upcoming museum boasts another legendary filmmaker.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will continue its run of convention panels leading up to its opening with a panel at New York Comic Con moderated by the legendary Martin Scorsese.
What’s Happening:
- The NYCC Lucas Museum of Narrative Art panel will take place Sunday, October 12 at 11:00am ET at New York Comic Con and feature a very notable moderator in the form of one of the most acclaimed film directors of all time, Martin Scorsese.
- The NYCC panel is the latest in what has been turning into somewhat of a tour of big conventions to promote the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, all of which have included highly successful filmmakers, among other attention-getting participants.
- The San Diego Comic-Con panel for the museum in July featured George Lucas himself making his first-ever SDCC appearance, joined by director Guillermo del Toro, Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang, and actress and rapper Queen Latifah as moderator.
- The Los Angeles Comic Con panel in September was moderated by actress Jessica Alba and featured writer and director Robert Rodriguez, comic book writer and artist Frank Miller, and visual artist and author Kadir Nelson.
- Scorsese will moderate a conversation with feature photographer and street artist JR, fantasy artist Boris Vallejo, and fantasy artist and wildlife painter Julie Bell. Per the official description, the group “will come together to share perspectives on the power of illustrated storytelling and the importance of celebrating popular art forms."
- Though the NYCC panel might not have as many famous names outside the art world as the SDCC and LACC panels, the involvement of Scorsese, who’s not exactly a convention-regular himself, is obviously a huge get and speaks to the history and long friendship he and Lucas have together, with both filmmakers breaking out in the 1970s.
- The panel will also feature a sneak peek of the museum including renderings, artworks and a pre-recorded interview with founders George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.
- Opening in 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is described as a first-of-its-kind institution dedicated to illustrated storytelling across time, cultures, and media. Co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the museum’s collection features works by artists including Norman Rockwell, Kadir Nelson, Jessie Willcox Smith, N. C. Wyeth, Beatrix Potter, Judy Baca, Frida Kahlo, and Maxfield Parrish; as well as comic art legends such as Winsor McCay, Jack Kirby, Frank Frazetta, Alison Bechdel, Chris Ware, and R. Crumb; and photographers Gordon Parks, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Dorothea Lange.
- The museum also houses the Lucas Archive, containing models, props, concept art, and costumes from Lucas’s filmmaking career.
