Disney Publishing Creates Spooky "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Pop-Up at Dsily Provisions for NYCC 2025

Immersive décor, themed photo ops, and a curated selection of books inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas coming to Daily Provisions Manhattan West location.

Disney Publishing is conjuring up a special Halloween experience at Daily Provisions, just in time for New York Comic Con 2025.

What’s Happening:

From October 9–12, the coffee shop will be transformed in celebration of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Complete with immersive décor, themed photo ops, and a curated selection of books inspired by the beloved film, conveniently located less than a mile from the Javits Center—home of New York Comic Con 2025.

The spooky takeover welcomes fans, book lovers, and attendees to join in the Halloween fun.

Featured titles will come from publishers including Penguin Random House, Phoenix International, Insight Editions, Abrams, TokyoPop, Dynamite Entertainment, and Readerlink.

Daily Provisions Manhattan West is located at 440 West 33rd Street, Suite 90, New York, NY 10001

The pop-up will run October 9, 2025, 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and October 10-12, 2025, 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

