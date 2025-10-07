Disney Publishing Creates Spooky "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Pop-Up at Dsily Provisions for NYCC 2025
Immersive décor, themed photo ops, and a curated selection of books inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas coming to Daily Provisions Manhattan West location.
Disney Publishing is conjuring up a special Halloween experience at Daily Provisions, just in time for New York Comic Con 2025.
What’s Happening:
- From October 9–12, the coffee shop will be transformed in celebration of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Complete with immersive décor, themed photo ops, and a curated selection of books inspired by the beloved film, conveniently located less than a mile from the Javits Center—home of New York Comic Con 2025.
- The spooky takeover welcomes fans, book lovers, and attendees to join in the Halloween fun.
- Featured titles will come from publishers including Penguin Random House, Phoenix International, Insight Editions, Abrams, TokyoPop, Dynamite Entertainment, and Readerlink.
- Daily Provisions Manhattan West is located at 440 West 33rd Street, Suite 90, New York, NY 10001
- The pop-up will run October 9, 2025, 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and October 10-12, 2025, 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
