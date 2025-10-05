WYNTK: “TRON: Ares” Premieres, “Family Guy” Halloween Special, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

While the release of TRON: Ares might be the biggest thing on the horizon this week in the world of Disney, there’s a few other things going on as well. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The much-anticipated third TRON film hits theaters this Friday, October 10th.

TRON: Ares follows Ares (Jared Leto), a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

follows Ares (Jared Leto), a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world. The film’s soundtrack, provided by Nine Inch Nails, has already been released – and we have a review of it

For the second year in a row, a new Family Guy Halloween special is coming to Hulu

Halloween special is coming to In “A Little Fright Music," Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

A Christmas special will follow in a couple of months, while the 24th season of Family Guy will premiere in 2026 on FOX, and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

It’s New York’s turn to have a weekend of comic delights, as New York Comic Con takes place this weekend from October 9th through 12th.

We’ll be on site at the convention to cover all the Disney-related happenings, including plenty of Marvel Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Phineas and Ferb panel, and much more.

panel, and much more. Be sure to follow along with us here at Laughing Place for all the fun!

Vampirina Goes Beyond Waverly Place

Continuing a cherished Disney Channel Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will soon collide for a special crossover episode.

and will soon collide for a special crossover episode. Our own Ben Breitbart had the chance to talk with the lead actresses from both series, Kenzi Richardson (Vee) and Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie) – and we’ll have that complete interview to share with you on Monday, October 6th!

You can catch all episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 beginning October 8th on Disney+ Vampirina: Teenage Vampire following a week later on October 15th.

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around.

is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around. Perhaps the most interesting selection comes from Elaine Hendrix (and her partner Alan Bersten) who will be performing a quickstep to “ Space Mountain

Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on October 7th.

While you’re at it, check out everything you may have missed this past week in the world of Disney.