ICYMI: “Something Wicked This Way Comes” on Disney+, “The Simpsons Movie 2” Announced, Disney Halloween Festival, and More
Check out everything you may have missed this past week in the world of Disney.
Another week has passed us by, with plenty of new and returning ways to celebrate the world of Disney. From the debut of a 1980s classic on Disney+, to the announcement of a new Simpsons Movie and the final trailer for Zootopia 2, here’s the biggest happenings in the week that was Disney.
Final Zootopia 2 Trailer Debuts
- The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived, featuring the new song, “Zoo," performed by Shakira as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle.
- In the trailer, audiences get a first look at brand-new characters and a hidden reptile population when rookie cops Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) come face-to-face with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).
The Simpsons Movie 2 Announced for 2027
- 2027 will not only mark the 20th anniversary of The Simpsons Movie, but we’ll also be getting a sequel to the film that summer.
- The Simpsons Movie 2 is officially in the works, and will be released by 20th Century Studios on July 23rd, 2027.
Save Big with Early 2026 Walt Disney World Room Deals
- Those looking to save a little extra money on their trip to Walt Disney World early next year are in luck, as Disney has introduced two exciting new room offers.
- There are also new offers for Annual Passholders and Florida residents.
- The full details on these offers are available at the links above, but to fully understand them, we recommend reaching out to our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel for all of your Disney travel needs.
Disney Halloween Festival Debuts at Disneyland Paris
- Disney Halloween Festival has kicked off for the year at Disneyland Paris, bringing with it the return of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, new projections on Main Street, the iconic Pumpkin People, and much more!
- The biggest new addition has to be The Unlucky Nugget Saloon in Frontierland. The nearby happy haunts of Phantom Manor have taken over this once pristine establishment in celebration of the impending wedding of Melanie Ravenswood.
- We also have plenty more coverage from around Disneyland Paris, including construction updates in Adventureland, Walt Disney Studios Park, and new lighting for Hyperspace Mountain.
Dancing with the Stars Disney Night Season 34 Song List Revealed
- Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around.
- Perhaps the most interesting selection comes from Elaine Hendrix (and her partner Alan Bersten) who will be performing a quickstep to “Space Mountain" from the iconic ride.
- Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on October 7th.
Something Wicked This Way Comes Finally Arrives on Disney+
- A cult classic from the 1980s, Something Wicked This Way Comes, based on the novel by Ray Bradbury, has finally made its way to Disney+.
- Our resident "child of the 80s" Mike Celestino shared a little about why this movie is important to the legacy of both Disney and its legendary writer Ray Bradbury.
Dude Perfect Conquers Every Disney Park Around the World
- The dudes from Dude Perfect, a popular YouTube channel, have set an impressive world record by visiting all 12 Disney Parks across the globe in record time!
- In achieving “Global Disney Domination," Dude Perfect set a world record for visiting every Disney Park around the world in under 75 hours – beating out the previous record by just 6 minutes.
- Their journey began in Hong Kong Disneyland, heading on to Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, and finally the Disneyland Resort.
