ICYMI: “Something Wicked This Way Comes” on Disney+, “The Simpsons Movie 2” Announced, Disney Halloween Festival, and More

Another week has passed us by, with plenty of new and returning ways to celebrate the world of Disney. From the debut of a 1980s classic on Disney+, to the announcement of a new Simpsons Movie and the final trailer for Zootopia 2, here’s the biggest happenings in the week that was Disney.

The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived, featuring the new song, “Zoo," performed by Shakira as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle.

has arrived, featuring the new song, “Zoo," performed by Shakira as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle. In the trailer, audiences get a first look at brand-new characters and a hidden reptile population when rookie cops Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) come face-to-face with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

2027 will not only mark the 20th anniversary of The Simpsons Movie , but we’ll also be getting a sequel to the film that summer.

, but we’ll also be getting a sequel to the film that summer. The Simpsons Movie 2 is officially in the works, and will be released by 20th Century Studios on July 23rd, 2027.

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around.

is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around. Perhaps the most interesting selection comes from Elaine Hendrix (and her partner Alan Bersten) who will be performing a quickstep to “ Space Mountain

Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on October 7th.

A cult classic from the 1980s, Something Wicked This Way Comes , based on the novel by Ray Bradbury, has finally made its way to Disney+.

, based on the novel by Ray Bradbury, has finally made its way to Disney+. Our resident "child of the 80s" Mike Celestino shared a little about why this movie is important to the legacy of both Disney and its legendary writer Ray Bradbury.

The dudes from Dude Perfect

In achieving “Global Disney Domination," Dude Perfect set a world record for visiting every Disney Park around the world in under 75 hours – beating out the previous record by just 6 minutes.

Their journey began in Hong Kong Disneyland, heading on to Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort