Marvel Studios Announces "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Home Media Details, Filmmaker Commentary Included

The acclaimed superhero film is coming to digital and physical releases very soon.

It’s almost “Clobberin’ Time" at home! Today Marvel Studios announced the release dates and details for the home media releases of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, including both digital and physical media.

What’s happening:

Marvel Studios has announced that its acclaimed 2025 feature film The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be arriving on digital platforms next Tuesday, September 23rd , and on physical media on Tuesday, October 14th .

will be arriving on digital platforms next Tuesday, , and on physical media on Tuesday, . Digital platforms will include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, while physical media will include 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Bonus features on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases will include deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and filmmaker commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.

Titles of the deleted scenes: “Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen," “Fantastic Four Day," “Subterranea," “Birthday Sweater," and “Taking Turns"

Titles of the behind-the-scenes featurettes: “Meet the First Family," “Fantastic Futurism," and “From Beyond and Below."

An Amazon-exclusive bundle (pictured below) will feature a limited-edition SteelBook with a custom magnet-front variant cover, five collector cards, and a special The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 comic book.

Another exclusive edition, this time from Walmart, will include “a pop-up Blu-ray package, featuring a striking slipcover and a dynamic display that springs to life with the team soaring into action in the iconic Fantasticar."

More Fantastic News: