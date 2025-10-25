Workouts Will Soon Be Less Heroic as "Marvel Move" App Gets Ready to Shut Down
The interactive fitness app that first launched in August 2023 will soon be closing up shop.
Marvel Move, an interactive fitness adventure app that launched in 2023, will soon be shutting down.
What's Happening:
- First launching in August 2023, Marvel Move is an interactive fitness app that allows you to walk, jog and run alongside Super Heroes like the X-Men, Thor, Hulk, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange via thrilling interactive audio adventures.
- Unfortunately for users of the app, it will soon be shutting down – although not immediately. Users still have a last chance to enjoy adventures with the Marvel characters.
- Those with an active subscription, whether monthly, yearly, or a gift membership, will still be able to use Marvel Move for the entire duration of your subscription period. Once that comes to an end, the content will no longer be accessible in ZRX.
- If you’ve started a free 1-month trial, you’ll be able to access the content until the end of the trial period.
- ZRX, the creators of the game, say they'll now be able to focus all of their effort and attention on another fitness game, Zombies, Run!
What They're Saying:
- ZRX: "We’ve had a wonderful time working with these characters and stories – and hearing from players about your Marvel Move adventures – it’s been a real honour and delight to have the opportunity to work with X-Men, the Hulk, Thor and Loki. We are so grateful to everyone who gave their talents to the project. There are too many to mention by name but they include artists, sound designers, directors, producers, writers, actors, engineers, communication and support staff. We have had a blast getting to play in the Marvel universe, and we’ve loved seeing the Marvel Move community enjoy what we made."
More Marvel News:
- Marvel's First Family is making their way from the big screen to the small screen, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to arrive on Disney+ next month.
- The K-Pop Demon Hunters aren’t the only K-Pop superheroes out there, as Marvel Comics has their very own Luna Snow, who’ll be headlining an all-new comic book saga this January.
- Marvel Games is gearing up to welcome players into Marvel Cosmic Invasion, with a brand new release date trailer.
- Early next year, a major milestone will be hit, and Marvel is going all out for the occasion as Avengers #34 marks the 800th issue of The Avengers series.