Disneyland Resort Reveals Dozens of New, Delicious-Looking Menu Offerings for 2025 Holiday Season

These food, desserts, and beverage items will leave you very merry this Christmas.

Earlier today we posted about Disneyland Resort's new novelty items like popcorn buckets and sippers for the upcoming 2025 holiday season, and now it's time to take a look at all the new menu items coming to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District, and the hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

But before we get started, Disneyland Resort released a video showcasing some of these holiday menu items with a special appearance by none other than Goofy. You can watch the video immediately below.

Watch FIRST LOOK: Disneyland 2025 Holiday Food Cleared for Takeoff | Disneyland Resort:

First up, let's take a look at the new items that will be available inside Disneyland proper.

Apple Pie Dipping Sauce - Available at Main Street, U.S.A. churro cart.

Gingerbread-Cranberry Cheesecake Trifle - Available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

Orange-Cranberry Loaf - Available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

S’mores Cheesecake - Available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

Sticky Toffee Bundt Cake - Available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

White Mocha-Peppermint Tree-shaped Macaron - Available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

Apple Bundt Cake - Available at Plaza Inn.

Peppermint Chocolate Tart - Available at Plaza Inn.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee - Available at Bengal Barbecue.

Chocolate Peppermint Dipping Sauce - Available at Big Thunder Mountain churro cart and pretzel cart.

Arepa de Cochinita Pibil - Available at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.

Pozole Blanco - Available at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.

Buttermilk Chess Pie - Available at River Belle Terrace.

Gingerbread Pancakes - Available at River Belle Terrace.

Sticky Toffee Cake - Available at Blue Bayou Restaurant

Available at Blue Bayou Restaurant Roasted Beet and Citrus Salad (not pictured) - Available at Blue Bayou Restaurant

Available at Blue Bayou Restaurant Holiday Sangria (not pictured) - Available at Blue Bayou Restaurant and Cafe Orleans.

Holiday Royal Icing Dipping Sauce - Available at Harbour Galley.

Hot Spiced Apple Cider - Available at Royal Street Veranda.

Black Eyed Pea Stew with Chicken and Corn Bread Croutons - Available at Tiana's Palace.

Mint Chip Funnel Cake Fries - Available at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

Holiday Butter Cake Sundae - Available at Red Rose Taverne.

Santa Breakfast Potato - Available at Troubadour Tavern.

Available at Troubadour Tavern. Strawberry Slushie with Fanta Strawberry (not pictured) - Available at Good Boy! Grocers.

Available at Good Boy! Grocers. Breakfast Churro (not pictured) - Available at Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters churro cart.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger - Available at Galactic Grill.

Holiday Parfait - Available at Galactic Grill.

Next we'll take a look at the new items that will be available inside Disney California Adventure.

Yuletide Carnitas Torta - Available at Award Wieners.

…Don’t forget the Milk & Cookies - Available at Award Wieners.

Available at Award Wieners. Artifex Brewing Company Hollywood Sunset IPA (not pictured) - Available at Award Wieners.

Seaborn Blood Orange Cinnamon Margarita - Available at Award Wieners.

Apple-Tamarind Agua Fresca - Available at Hollywood Lounge.

Available at Hollywood Lounge. Brooklyn Brewery Brown Ale (not pictured) - Available at Hollywood Lounge.

Spiced Pomegranate Cocktail - Available at Hollywood Lounge.

Study Break Beverage Company Cranberry Mule - Available at Hollywood Lounge.

Unsung Brewing Company Blood Orange Seltzer - Available at Hollywood Lounge.

Red Velvet Mickey-shaped Waffles - Available at Schmoozies!

Available at Schmoozies! Castellum Ciders Ube Cider (not pictured) - Available at Schmoozies!

Available at Schmoozies! Latitude 33 Brewing Honey Hips Ale (not pictured) - Available at Schmoozies!

Available at Schmoozies! Seaborn Wild Berry Lime Margarita (not pictured) - Available at Schmoozies!

Tiramisu Cold Brew Cocktail - Available at Schmoozies!

Available at Schmoozies! Unsung Brewing Co. Mimosa Hard Seltzer (not pictured) - Available at Schmoozies!

Available at Schmoozies! Apple-Tamarind Agua Fresca (not pictured) - Available at Studio Catering Co.

Available at Studio Catering Co. Newtopia Cyder Soiree Five Apple Blend (not pictured) - Available at Pym Test Kitchen.

Available at Pym Test Kitchen. Mulled Wine (not pictured) - Available at Wine Country Trattoria.

Apple Pie Churro - Available at Cozy Cone Motel.

Hot Chocolate Vodka Cocktail - Available at Cozy Cone Motel.

Jerry’s Junk Truck Cone - Available at Cozy Cone Motel.

Available at Cozy Cone Motel. Mission Brewing Cookies and Milk Ale (not pictured) - Available at Cozy Cone Motel.

Available at Cozy Cone Motel. Rad Gingerbread Seltzer (not pictured) - Available at Cozy Cone Motel.

Available at Cozy Cone Motel. Second Chance Brewing Frosty the Hazeman IPA (not pictured) - Available at Cozy Cone Motel.

Apple Crumble - Available at Flo's V8 Cafe.

Ghirardelli Mexican Style Hot Cocoa - Available at Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop.

Available at Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop. Brewery Ommegang Everything Naughty (not pictured) - Available at Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining.

Available at Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining. Java Martini (not pictured) - Available at Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining and Lamplight Lounge.

Lamplight Delight Donuts - Available at Lamplight Lounge.

Cookie Butter Trifle - Available at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta.

Available at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta. Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA (not pictured) - Available at Smokejumpers Grill.

Available at Smokejumpers Grill. Kona Brewing Co. Longboard Island Lager (not pictured) - Available at Smokejumpers Grill.

Dulce de Leche Pull-apart Bread - Available at DCA outdoor vending locations.

Available at DCA outdoor vending locations. Mint Chocolate Chip Cotton Candy (not pictured) - Available at DCA outdoor vending locations.

Available at DCA outdoor vending locations. Coronado Brewing Company Costa Azul Grapefruit (not pictured) - Available at DCA outdoor vending locations.

Available at DCA outdoor vending locations. Study Break Cherry Burst Seltzer (not pictured) - Available at DCA outdoor vending locations.

Next we'll take a look at the new items that will be available at the Downtown Disney District.

Clark’s Nutcracker - Available at Vista Parkside Market.

Available at Vista Parkside Market. Michael in a Pear Tree - Available at Vista Parkside Market.

Available at Vista Parkside Market. Scarlet Tanager - Available at Vista Parkside Market.

Peppermint Churro - Available at California Churro.

Three Course Christmas Dinner (Christmas Eve and Christmas only) - Available at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio.

Gingerbread Old Fashion - Available at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio.

Chicken Tamal - Available at Céntrico.

Tamal de Rajas - Available at Céntrico.

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Available at Céntrico.

Available at Céntrico. Berry MexMas (not pictured) - Available at Céntrico.

Frosty Fiesta - Available at Céntrico.

Holiday Special - Available at Paseo.

Coco Navidad - Available at Paseo.

Prime Rib Feast - Available at Ballast Point Brewing Co.

The Almond Brittle Cake - Available at Salt & Straw.

Diwali Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza - Available at Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Christmas Cider - Available at Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Santa’s Margarita - Available at Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Available at Naples Ristorante e Bar. Twisted Christmas Cider (not pictured) - Available at Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Available at Naples Ristorante e Bar. Chocolate Spice Macaron Croissant (not pictured) - Available at Kayla's Cake.

Let's not forget the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, where you can get:

Shepherd’s Pie (not pictured) - Available at Broken Spell Lounge.

Available at Broken Spell Lounge. Pumpkin Spice Latte (not pictured) - Available at Goofy's Kitchen.

Available at Goofy's Kitchen. Cinnamon Roll Late (not pictured) - Available at The Coffee House.

Available at The Coffee House. Crisp Nights (not pictured) - Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Holichata (not pictured) - Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Old Fashioned Joy (not pictured) - Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Yuletide Cheers (not pictured) - Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Zombie Toddy (not pictured) - Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

And we cant forget candy, which is available around Disneyland Resort at locations like Candy Palace, Candy Kitchen, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, and Disney's Wonderful World of Sweets. The new items this year are as follows.

Gingerbread Mickey Mallow Pop

Candy Cane Bark (not pictured)

Holiday Wreath Cereal Treat

Hot Chocolate Caramel Apple

Penguin Cake Pop

Santa Mickey Cake Pop

Santa Mickey Caramel Apple

Santa Minnie Caramel Apple

Of course as I noted above, those were just the new items this year. To check out the full 2025 holiday season menu at Disneyland Resort, be sure to visit the Disney Parks Blog.