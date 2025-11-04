Foodie Guide: Embrace the Yuletide Flavors of Disney California Adventure's 2025 Festival of Holidays

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort kick off on November 14th.

Disney California Adventure will once again host the Disney Festival of Holidays, running from November 14, 2025, to January 7, 2026. To kick off the excitement, the Disney Parks Blog has unveiled the Foodie Guide, highlighting the delicious flavors and diverse celebrations that will bring this year’s holiday season to life.

Guests hoping to make the most of their visit can pick up a Sip and Savor Pass, a convenient and budget-friendly option for sampling the festival’s offerings. This digital pass includes six tabs that can be exchanged for select dishes and nonalcoholic beverages at the Festive Food Marketplace and participating dining locations throughout Disney California Adventure. The pass is valid for the entire duration of the festival and can even be shared with friends and family. Be sure to look for items marked with an asterisk (*) to see which selections qualify.

Festival Food Marketplaces

Holiday Duets

Food:

* Al Pastor Mac & Cheese with tortilla crumble and cilantro (New)

* Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese with herb breadcrumbs, sour cream, and chives

* The Holiday Duet: A half portion of each Mac & Cheese

Beverages:

Trumer Brewery Doppelgänger Northern Lager (New)

Trademark Brewing Perfect Gentleman West Coast IPA (New)

Great Notion Brewing Northleft Hazy IPA (New)

Kern River Brewing Co. Winter IPA (New)

Holiday Hops Flight (New)

A Twist on Tradition

Food:

* Holiday Turkey Leg with cranberry sauce (New)

* Beef Brisket Slider with smoked onions and horseradish ketchup on a pretzel roll (Also available at Studio Catering Co.)

Beverages:

Salted Caramel Brownie White Russian: Vodka, coffee liqueur, oat milk, and cookie butter and chocolate fudge syrups garnished with salted caramel whipped cream and a brownie (New)

Cranberry Christmas Mule: Gin, elderflower and ginger liqueurs, cherry purée, and cranberry and lime juices topped with a citrus hard seltzer and garnished with a lime wedge gummy candy

Brews & Bites

Food:

* Chorizo Queso Fundido with tortilla chips (Also available at Cozy Cone 5 – Popcone)

Beverages:

* Cookies and Cream Hazelnut Hot Cocoa: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with cookies and cream flavors, melted chocolate, hazelnut purée, and Irish cream syrup garnished with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Garage Brewing Co. Churro Ale (New)

Brewery X Apricot Shhhwheat Ale (New)

Unsung Brewing Co. Chocolate Snowball Blonde Ale (New)

Study Break Peppermint Mocha Hard Seltzer (New)

Festive Beer Flight

Irish Hot Cocoa Cocktail: Irish whiskey, Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with cookies and cream flavors, melted chocolate, hazelnut purée, and Irish cream syrup garnished with whipped cream (New)

Grandma’s Recipes

Food:

* Barbacoa Tamal de Res with Oaxaca cheese, tomatillo salsa, and crema

* Cookie Dough Yule Log filled with chocolate chip cookie dough and white chocolate mousse covered with chocolate buttercream

Beverages:

* Café de Olla Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Mexico Origin Coffee, whole and condensed milk, and house-made spiced piloncillo syrup topped with a chocolate dulce de leche sweet cream and garnished with a mini pan dulce (Non-alcoholic)

Café de Olla Carajillo Cocktail: Spanish liqueur, Joffrey’s Mexico Origin Coffee, whole and condensed milk, and house-made spiced piloncillo syrup topped with a chocolate dulce de leche sweet cream and garnished with a mini pan dulce (New)

Favorite Things

Food:

* Braised Pork Belly Adobo with garlic rice

* Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron: Mickey-shaped chocolate macaron filled with vanilla buttercream, date cake, and salted toffee sauce

Beverages:

* Guava Melon Lassi: Yogurt, guava nectar, and rock melon and honey syrups topped with cinnamon whipped cream and honey-flavored cereal (Non-alcoholic)

Winter Citrus New York Sour: Bourbon, Aperol, grapefruit and lime juices, winter citrus syrup, and sweet & sour mix garnished with a float of red wine (New)

Merry Mashups

Food:

* Holiday Mash Bowl: Chicken, cheddar mashed potatoes, and turkey gravy with cranberry stuffing crunch

* Holiday M&M’S Éclair filled with milk chocolate mousse and topped with whipped ganache and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis (New)

Beverages:

* Tropical Holiday Punch: Pineapple, orange and lemon juices, blue raspberry syrup, and coconut purée garnished with a blue raspberry gummy candy (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Blue Tropical Cocktail: Rum, pineapple, orange and lemon juices, blue raspberry syrup, and coconut purée garnished with a blue sugar-coated pineapple wheel and a dark rum float (New)

Berry Pomegranate Paloma: Tequila, blueberry purée, lime, cranberry and pomegranate juices, and agave syrup topped with Minute Maid Aguas Fresca and garnished with an orange wheel and a chile-lime rim (Also available at Smokejumpers Grill and Paradise Garden Grill)

Disney ¡Viva Navidad!

Paradise Garden Grill (Mobile order available)

Tacos Dorados de Camarón: Two shrimp tacos fried to a golden brown topped with zesty slaw, salsa roja, salsa macha, and crema served with Spanish rice and refried beans (New)

Al Pastor Torta: Pineapple achiote-marinated pork with chorizo beans, avocado spread, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, and onions served with tortilla chips (New)

Esquites Loaded Chips: Chile-lime chips smothered in corn kernels, cotija cheese, chile-lime seasoning, and crema

Achiote Half Chicken: Roasted achiote-marinated chicken served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and nopal salad

Chocolate Cake Flan: Layers of flan on chocolate cake with caramel

Buñuelos Biónico: Fried tortilla chips coated in cinnamon and sugar, loaded with fresh fruit, toasted coconut, and sweetened condensed banana milk

Berry Pomegranate Paloma: Tequila, blueberry purée, lime, cranberry and pomegranate juices, and agave syrup topped with Minute Maid Aguas Fresca and garnished with an orange wheel and a chile-lime rim

Offerings Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Mobile order available)

* Chocolate-Peppermint Lava Cake: Warm chocolate lava cake topped with a scoop of peppermint ice cream

Churros at Hollywood Land

* Cannoli Churro: Classic churro topped with cannoli cream, chocolate chips, and puff pastry





Terran Treats

* Strawberry Basil Churro: Strawberry sauce, basil dust, and whipped topping (New)

Aunt Cass Café (Mobile order available)

* Pumpkin Cheesecake Bread Pudding: Graham cracker crust topped with pumpkin cheesecake filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and espresso-brown sugar sauce

Rita’s Turbine Blenders (Mobile order available)

* Hot Blueberry Cider: Hot blueberry apple cider (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Bourbon Berry Elixir: Hot blueberry apple cider with bourbon (New)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Mobile order available)

* House-made Orange Yuzu & Cranberry Agua Fresca with cinnamon and clove (New)

Tequila Sunset Agua Fresca Cocktail: Tequila, orange, and Yuzu & Cranberry Agua Fresca with cinnamon and clove (New)

Bottle Logic Brewing Grapefruit Paloma Seltzer served over ice with a chile-lime rim

Cappuccino Cart (Mobile order available)

* Cinnamon Caramel Apple Bundt Cake drizzled with salted caramel and filled with cream cheese frosting

* Pumpkin-spiced Horchata Cold Brew (Non-alcoholic)

Sonoma Terrace (Mobile order available)

Unsung Brewing Company St. Nick R. Doodle Imperial Blond Ale (New)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Mobile order available)

Holiday Pizza: Roasted turkey with roasted butternut squash, cranberries, arugula, fig jam, and cranberry sauce (Available by the slice or as a whole pie)

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School and Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier

Fresas con Crema Churro: Classic churro topped with fresh strawberries and condensed milk

Smokejumpers Grill (Mobile order available)

* Spicy Cajun Loaded Fries: Cajun fries topped with hot links, cheddar cheese, corn, and bell peppers (New)

Outdoor Vending Locations

* Blackberry Cotton Candy (New)

* Mint Chocolate Chip Cotton Candy (New)

This is just a taste of the yuletide fun headed to Disneyland Resort. At both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, guests will be able to jump into an unforgettable celebration of specialty entertainment, ride overlays, merchandise, and food offerings. This year, the Christmas Fantasy Parade also celebrates its 30th anniversary, so definitely make sure you take the time to enjoy the holiday tradition. The Holidays at Disneyland Resort run from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.

