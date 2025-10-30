Mickey, Mirabel, Miguel, and More! More Favorites Return to Disneyland Resort for the 2025 Holiday Season

This morning we learned that the "Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special" show will be returning to Disney California Adventure this holiday season, but there are plenty of other returning favorites heading to the Disneyland Resort when the season kicks off in just a couple of weeks, as well.

First of all, what holiday season would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus? Jolly old Saint Nick will be meeting with guests at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure and at the three hotels of Disneyland Resort: Disneyland Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Pixar Place Hotel.

Then Mickey & Friends will be getting newly designed festive outfits at Disneyland, inspired by the park's 70th ongoing anniversary celebration, and you can find them on Main Street, U.S.A. You'll also spot the same group of characters on Buena Vista Street in DCA wearing retro-inspired wintry wear. Plus Carl, Russell, and Dug from Pixar's Up! will be appearing at Grizzly Peak.

Mickey's Happy Holidays will be making its way down the Disney California Adventure performance corridor once again. Check out our video of last year's show below.

Then you should head over to the ¡Viva Navidad! area of DCA to check out Mirabel's Gifts of the Season starring characters from Disney's Encanto. Check out our video from last year's debut of the show below. You can also meet Mirabel herself in the Plaza Gardens gazebo.

Over in Disney California Adventure's Carthay Circle, A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel is back to entertain guests. And we've got video of last year's debut of that show as well.

The Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party is an enduring favorite during DCA's Festival of Holidays.

And who can forget A Christmas Fantasy Parade, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Disneyland?

Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends is returning to the Fantasyland Theatre, featuring plenty of characters, animated shorts, and holiday songs.

Head back over to the hotels of the Disneyland Resort for special holiday character dining opportunities like Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party breakfast and brunch and Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa's Storytellers Cafe. Goofy's Kitchen at Disneyland Hotel is also celebrating the holidays with seasonal breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings.

The 2025 holiday season runs from Friday, November 14th through Wednesday, January 7th at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.