Photos: “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” Takes Over Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre

Guests can pose for photos with Santa, favorite Disney characters, and a variety of photo-ops.

Santa Claus has some new digs at Disneyland Park this holiday season, with the debut of “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” at the Fantasyland Theatre.

Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre plays home to the new “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” experience throughout this year’s holiday season, which runs daily through January 6th, 2025.

Mickey-shaped snowflakes lead the way up the ramp to the Fantasyland Theatre and its festive fun.

Which way to go!?

Plenty of fun photo-ops can be found here, celebrating the season and also promoting some new offerings, such as Mickey and the Very Many Christmases, coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Guests can partake in some holiday-themed arts and crafts here.

The main stage area is set up for guests to meet with Jolly Old Saint Nick himself, Santa Claus!

You’ll find a lot of fun details and even some Easter Eggs throwing back to some classic Disney holiday shorts.

Even the “snow-covered floor” features some fun character details.

Chip and Dale can also be found meeting and greeting guests at the Fantasyland Theatre, donning simple, but cute festive outfits.

The delightful gingerbread house popcorn bucket is available for purchase here, alongside other holiday merchandise.

