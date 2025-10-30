Deadpool Returns for More Mischievous Merry Storytelling During Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
"The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special" is returning to Disney California Adventure beginning November 14th.
Did you miss him? Marvel's mischievous Deadpool is set for a return to Disney California Adventure this holiday season to present the returning "The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special."
What's Happening:
- After making his Disneyland Resort debut last year, Deadpool is back for more holiday hilarity and super special seasonal stories. Reading from his favorite cozy reading chair, these family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.
- Last year saw Deadpool tell the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol – written by Charles Xavier Dickens?
- Of course, things are switched up, with characters like “Loganeezer Scrooge" and “Wade Marleypool" featured in the retelling.
- The holiday offering was available last year in promotion of the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, but it was clearly popular enough to bring back for another festive season.
- Speaking of Wolverine, he might even stop by during select performances.
- Catch “The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special” for yourself near Avengers Campus, beginning November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.
- Nearby, guests can also enjoy the return of The Chimichanga with seasoned beef, charred poblano, refried beans and shredded cheese on a pool of guajillo sauce with a pico de gallo side salad.
- This item will be available at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus during the holiday season.
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.
- This year’s holiday season will be slightly different, as the resort continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in tandem with the holidays.
- But don't worry, as plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including at the World of Disney Store.
