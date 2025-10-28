Disneyland Resort Lays Off Approximately 100 Cast Members

Earlier this morning, Disney confirmed a major round of layoffs at the Disneyland Resort, affecting several teams.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Disneyland officials confirmed that approximately 100 layoffs occurred at the resort.

Confirmed to Laughing Place by Disney, the layoffs affected a variety of salaried positions across several teams, not one specific department.

According to the statement provided, the eliminated rolls arrive as the resort reorganizes their operations, but promises the changes will not affect the guest experience.

The full statement reads:

"With our business in a period of steady, sustained operation, we are recalibrating our organization to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests, while positioning Disneyland Resort for the future. As part of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of salaried positions. We are deeply grateful for the contributions of these cast members and are committed to supporting them with care, respect, and resources during this transition.”

Specifics regarding which positions were eliminated were not provided.

Layoffs at Disney have been fairly prevalent over the past few years, but this is the first time in a while we’ve seen them at the parks.

As the entertainment industry continues to transition from linear programming to streaming, the entertainment giant has affected many television employees, including ABC News, Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

Read More Disneyland Resort: