More Layoffs Arrive at Disney, Affecting Large Number of Television Staffers
This marks the fourth round of layoffs in the last ten months.
Another round of layoffs have descended upon the Walt Disney Company, with several hundred employees from Disney Entertainment Television and other divisions being affected.
What’s Happening:
- Another round of Major layoffs have been taking place today, Monday June 2nd, at the Walt Disney Company.
- The report initially comes from Deadline, who reports several hundred employees will be impacted, across various divisions, most of which come from Disney Entertainment.
- Marketing for film and television, as well as television publicity, casting, and development will be affected, as well as members of the company’s financial operations.
- It has also been reported that no teams are being eliminated, and the majority of Disney Entertainment Television employees are based in Los Angeles.
- These layoffs mark the fourth (and largest yet) round of layoffs in the past ten months that have affected various TV operations at Disney.
A Recurring Situation:
- Back in March, nearly 200 employees were laid off - making up 6% of the workforce - from Disney-owned ABC News Group, Freeform, and FX.
- In October of last year, approximately 75 employees at ABC News and local-station operations were laid off in the name of further cost-cutting at the company. Similar to today’s layoffs, no specific teams or project groups were laid off at the time.
- Before that, in September, Disney laid off around 300 individuals from many of Disney’s corporate operations, including HR and finance departments.
- In August of last year, restructuring led to cuts, similarly in the television department, leaving 140 staffers with their walking papers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com