Layoffs Coming to ABC News and ABC-Owned Stations As Cost Cutting Continues at The Walt Disney Company

What’s Happening:

As cost-cutting continues at Disney while they maneuver in an increasingly difficult media environment, about 75 employees at ABC News and local stations are set to be laid off.

Employees were reportedly notified today (Wednesday, October 2nd), with the cut jobs split evenly between ABC News, and the local stations.

Disney and ABC owns eight local ABC stations – in Fresno, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, Raleigh/Durham, Philadelphia, and Houston.

ABC News is the arm of the company that is responsible for some of the flagship programming of the network, including shows like World News Tonight and Good Morning America .

and . Reportedly, anchors assigned to ABC News’ most popular shows are not expected to be affected at this time, and the layoffs will not affect any national or local programming.

Unlike other layoffs in recent memory at the Walt Disney Company, no specific groups or teams are being eliminated as part of this move.

This is only the latest in series of cuts at the company that are resulting in job loss. Earlier this week,

What They’re Saying: