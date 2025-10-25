MrBeast Welcomes Make-A-Wish Kids to a Spectacular Wish-Filled Day at the Disneyland Resort

For the first time ever, Make-A-Wish, Disney, and MrBeast hosted some of the world’s top creators at the Disneyland Resort to grant wishes for 40 Make-A-Wish kids.

As we head into Halloween week, MrBeast hosted a variety of some of the world’s top content creators at the Disneyland Resort for a day that was filled with more than just tricks and treats. It was filled with magic, hope, and heartfelt smiles. Make-A-Wish. 40 wish kids and their families during "A Frightfully Fun Wish," an unforgettable celebration of creativity, community, and compassion. These wish kids, not only had their wishes to meet their favorite content creators come true, they had a little bit of extra Disney magic thrown in.

Across the resort, creators who inspire millions online stepped into a different kind of spotlight—as wish granters. I got to experience some of these wishes come true. Design creator ZHC, along with some Disney artists, participated in a variety of artistic disciplines with wish kid Regina. The smile on her face was evident that the experience was special. Oliver made a special chocolate creation with creator Chef Amaury and a Disneyland Resort chef. And while Oliver obviously had a great time, it was also clear the chefs were having a blast as well.

These are just some of the many individualized wishes that were created across the Disneyland Resort. But the fun didn’t stop there. The families gathered together at the Hyperion Courtyard for a science demonstration from creator Mark Rober with a special assist by Mickey Mouse. Everyone then walked down the purple carpet into a Halloween party in the Hollywood Backlot with food, characters, dance parties, and MrBeast Feastables themed desserts. But perhaps most importantly, everyone got to mix and mingle with some of the top creators on the internet.

But MrBeast had one more special surprise for all in attendance. With a blast of confetti, it was announced that Cars Land would be their own private playground for a full hour. This special day filled with magical moments, will not only be something they will remember forever, but also a special moment in their healing journey. Research shows that wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits, with 98% of families saying the experience positively impacts a child’s well-being, and 95% of parents reporting that it brings their families closer together.

As Disney fans know, Disney and Make-A-Wish share a partnership that spans 45 years—a relationship built on the shared belief that wishes can change lives. The first official wish was granted at Disneyland nearly 45 years ago, and today, Disney remains the world’s largest wish granter, making a wish come true every hour of every day. While we understand why a Disney experience would rightfully be the most popular wish, creators are also becoming a popular choice. Creator-inspired wishes now make up 32% of all entertainment-related wishes, and that number has more than doubled in the past decade. In just the last year, over 50 creators became first-time wish granters—proof that this new generation of influencers is using their platforms to spread kindness, not just content.

Bringing these creator wishes to life, with an additional touch of Disney magic, supercharged the inspiration power of the wishes. It was apparent that all of the cast members in attendance, from character hosts, food & beverage, operations, and executive team, had their pixiedust recharged by seeing the magic in the kids’ eyes. On a personal note, while we cover Disney day in and day out, it is moments like these that remind us why we are Disney fans in the first place. Bringing dreams to life, which Disney does everyday, is powerful. While they do this for all of us, their magic is amplified when it is done for those that need it the most. The wish kids are not the only ones who will remember this night forever, as I will as well.