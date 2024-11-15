Photos / Video: Deadpool Tells the Story of “A Christmas Carol” in “Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Special”

Deadpool dresses up as Santa Claus, giving a festive twist to the Disney California Adventure show.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Thanks to a generous grant from Disney+, Deadpool and Wolverine are sticking around for the holiday season at Disney California Adventure – now telling the classic story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in a way that could only be told by Deadpool.

What’s Happening:

  • From his favorite cozy reading chair, guests can join Deadpool as he reads from his big book of super special stories. These family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.
  • For the holiday season, Deadpool is dressed up as Santa Claus, as he tells the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol – written by Charles Xavier Dickens?
  • Of course, things are switched up, with characters like “Loganeezer Scrooge” and “Wade Marleypool” featured in the retelling.
  • You might find there’s less PG-13 jokes in this iteration of the show, instead focusing on the forced nature of the holiday overlay, and how it's clearly in promotion of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release on Disney+.
  • The set has also been given a festive overlay, with stockings hung for Vanessa, Blind Al and Peter, while the Christmas tree is decorated with unicorns, Deadpool and Wolverine ornaments, and chimichangas, naturally.

  • Guests can now catch this special holiday version of the show daily at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard just outside Avengers Campus.
  • Check out a full performance of “Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Edition” below, along with some photos of the show as well.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning