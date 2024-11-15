Photos / Video: Deadpool Tells the Story of “A Christmas Carol” in “Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Special”

Deadpool dresses up as Santa Claus, giving a festive twist to the Disney California Adventure show.

Thanks to a generous grant from Disney+, Deadpool and Wolverine are sticking around for the holiday season at Disney California Adventure – now telling the classic story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in a way that could only be told by Deadpool.

What’s Happening:

From his favorite cozy reading chair, guests can join Deadpool as he reads from his big book of super special stories. These family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.

For the holiday season, Deadpool is dressed up as Santa Claus, as he tells the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol – written by Charles Xavier Dickens?

Of course, things are switched up, with characters like "Loganeezer Scrooge" and "Wade Marleypool" featured in the retelling.

You might find there’s less PG-13 jokes in this iteration of the show, instead focusing on the forced nature of the holiday overlay, and how it's clearly in promotion of Deadpool & Wolverine ’s release on Disney+

The set has also been given a festive overlay, with stockings hung for Vanessa, Blind Al and Peter, while the Christmas tree is decorated with unicorns, Deadpool and Wolverine ornaments, and chimichangas, naturally.

Guests can now catch this special holiday version of the show daily at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard just outside Avengers Campus

Check out a full performance of “Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Edition” below, along with some photos of the show as well.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort: