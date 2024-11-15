Photos / Video: Deadpool Tells the Story of “A Christmas Carol” in “Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Special”

Thanks to a generous grant from Disney+, Deadpool and Wolverine are sticking around for the holiday season at Disney California Adventure – now telling the classic story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in a way that could only be told by Deadpool.
What’s Happening:
- From his favorite cozy reading chair, guests can join Deadpool as he reads from his big book of super special stories. These family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.
- For the holiday season, Deadpool is dressed up as Santa Claus, as he tells the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol – written by Charles Xavier Dickens?
- Of course, things are switched up, with characters like “Loganeezer Scrooge” and “Wade Marleypool” featured in the retelling.
- You might find there’s less PG-13 jokes in this iteration of the show, instead focusing on the forced nature of the holiday overlay, and how it's clearly in promotion of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release on Disney+.
- The set has also been given a festive overlay, with stockings hung for Vanessa, Blind Al and Peter, while the Christmas tree is decorated with unicorns, Deadpool and Wolverine ornaments, and chimichangas, naturally.
- Guests can now catch this special holiday version of the show daily at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard just outside Avengers Campus.
- Check out a full performance of “Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Edition” below, along with some photos of the show as well.
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, World of Color – Season of Light, and more. Check out all the details here.
- Follow our Holidays at the Disneyland Resort tag for continuing coverage from the kick-off of the holiday season!
