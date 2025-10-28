Presents Incoming: Disneyland Teases New Holiday Magic Key Trading Cards

The new collectibles will release this November.

Disneyland is teasing a new set of Magic Key collectible trading cards celebrating the upcoming Holidays at the Disneyland Resort festivities.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s official Magic Key Instagram page is ready to celebrate the holidays with the resort’s biggest fans!

In an advent calendar-style teaser clip, the page has revealed that a new set of seasonal and collectible trading cards will be released during the month of November.

Each week through November 3rd through November 27th, a new card will be released.

Available Monday through Thursday, each card will be limited to 1 per week per Magic Key holder, while supplies last.

While not explicitly stated, it is safe to assume these will be holiday-themed.

However, what will be on those cards remains tightly wrapped.

In the post, Disney does provide a small hint, sharing:

“A factory that Santa runs, with elves who play and make it fun. Mark your calendars for this special treat: new collectible trading cards and a holder frame that’s oh-so sweet!”

Check out the full trailer below:

No Magic Key? No Problem!:

Beginning on November 4th, 2025, Disneyland will release new sales of both the Believe and Inspire Magic Key passes.

Available just ahead of these exclusive and complimentary collectibles’ release, fans looking to enjoy a year filled with magic will have their opportunity.

Magic Key passes are subject to availability, however, renewals are available at your year’s end.

You can see a full breakdown of the differences between the Believe and Inspire Magic Keys on Disneyland’s official website.

