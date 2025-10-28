Dia De Los Permits: Filings Indicate Demo Work Slated to Begin for "Coco" Experience at Disneyland Resort
With so much going on at Disney California Adventure in the coming years, it could have been anything.
We’re getting one step closer to Miguel’s arrival at Disney California Adventure in a new Coco-based attraction at the park, as reports surface the filing of initial prep work permits.
What’s Happening:
- New reports indicate that Disneyland has filed some demolition permits with the work located at Disney California Adventure.
- While the permits remain confidential at this time, friend of Laughing Place, Scott Gustin, has confirmed that the permit is for initial site prep work for the announced Coco-based attraction coming to the park.
- Announced back at last year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we were teased with a journey to the land of the dead with Miguel, Dante, Hector, and others from the smash-hit film from Pixar Animation Studios.
- Earlier permits filed (and later an official piece of concept art) revealed the location for the new attraction, which will find in what is currently a backstage area between Pixar Pier and the Paradise Gardens dining area.
- For reference, those visiting the park today might think of a large parade gate featuring the Pixar Pier logo emblazoned upon it. Not just for Instagram photo shoots, this will serve as the entrance to the new area, and later (according to The OC Register) eventually “as a passageway to the Westside expansion area of Disney California Adventure…passing over Disneyland Drive to get between Pixar Pier and the new DisneylandForward expansion area” - an area formerly zoned for parking and hotel use, now successfully rezoned for possible park expansion into this area.
- Right now, there is no official timeline for the construction of the new attraction, nor is there an official opening date or window for which we can expect to see the new attraction.
- While Gustin confirms that the permits are for the Coco attraction, there is plenty of work that will take over other areas of Disney California Adventure. Not only is Avengers Campus actively being expanded upon, over in Hollywoodland, Monsters Inc.: Mike & Sulley To The Rescue is set to close early next year as the park gets ready for a new Avatar-based experience that is coming to this portion of the park, likely swallowing this portion of Disney California Adventure with its large scale and pushing out into areas that are bus loops now, which itself is being modified as part of new changes coming to the Eastern Gateway of the Disneyland Resort.
