Anaheim Entertainment and Parking Tax Measures Fail to Move Forward
Several councilmembers expressed concern about the proposed taxes that would impact Disneyland tickets and parking.
At the October 28, 2025 Anaheim City Council meeting, the council considered two proposals regarding a 3% entertainment tax and a 10% parking tax.
- Given the verbiage of the proposed ballot measure, and pre-existing contracts, the tax would only currently apply to guests of the Disneyland Resort.
- The concept was initially proposed by District 3 Councilmember Natalie Rubalcava.
- If approved by two-thirds of the Anaheim City Council, the measure would be placed on the November 2026 general election ballot.
- During discussion of the matter, it appeared that Councilmember Natalie Rubalcava was the sole supporter of the concept.
- The Councilmember's arguments included that the Resort District should pay its fair share.
- However, city council staff showed that revenue from the Anaheim Resort pays for the costs directly related to the resort district and a percentage of the city’s general administration.
- Beyond that, Resort income from sources such as the hotel tax and sales tax contribute over $100 million to the general fund for non-resort services such as parks and emergency services.
- This contribution will increase in the coming years as the bonds that were issued for the creation of the Anaheim Resort will be paid off.
- Anaheim is expected to have a budget surplus in two years.
- Concerns from other council members included having an additional tax on Anaheim residents, a tax that singles out one business, and adding a tax while the city is expected to have a budget surplus.
- Mayor Aitken expressed concern that the city could have been perceived as negotiating in bad faith as they had just reached the deal for DisneylandForward in May 2024.
- Following a lengthy discussion, it was decided to continue the item to an undetermined date where it will be considered along with other options to raise city revenues. However, only the concept will be considered and not this specific ballot measure.
- The vote to continue the item was 5-2 with Mayor Aitken and Councilmember Balius dissenting.
- With the continuation and lack of support, it appears that guests of the Disneyland Resort will not have to pay an additional tax for the near future.
- The Anaheim City Council will be holding a strategic planning session on November 18, 2025 to determine its priorities before considering additional revenue streams.
