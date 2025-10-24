New Tourism Taxes in Anaheim Move Closer Toward Voter's Ballots, Revealing More Details and Specifics

Unlike many other cities, the City of Anaheim does not charge a Tourism Tax at large scale events and attractions, but all of that could be changing soon.

What’s Happening:

Last month, we reported that an Anaheim city councilmember had proposed the idea of a new tax. Council Member Natalie Rubalcava requested that staff prepare a ballot measure enacting a tourism tax applicable to large theme parks (broadly calling out the Disneyland Resort ) and entertainment and sporting venues, and to large parking facilities wherever located within Anaheim.

At the time, we didn’t know many specifics about the proposal, but now, new documents presented show what these tourism taxes will entail for those visiting the city.

The documents were presented as the city gets ready to meet again on Tuesday, deciding whether or not to bring this tax to the ballots for the election on November 3rd, 2026.

The general tax measure would establish a three percent (3%) tourism tax on patrons of theme parks and entertainment and sporting events at privately owned or operated facilities with a capacity of over 20,000 people - those venues being Angel Stadium, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure .

Paid for by those who purchase tickets to the parks or events at the stadium, this tax would generate an estimated $89 million to $134 million annually to be used for general City services such as parks, street maintenance, police, fire and emergency response, youth/senior services and affordable housing,

People paying for parking at the structures and lots associated with those venues and at other privately owned or operated lots throughout the City with a capacity to hold more than 1,500 vehicles would be subject to a new parking tax.

This tax would come in at a whopping 10% of the parking fee, taxed on those who park at those privately owned facilities. This would theoretically generate $19 million to $30 million annually for those same aforementioned city services.

Anyone paying transit occupancy tax for the parking provided along with their hotel would be exempted from the parking tax.

As proposed, both the tourism tax and parking tax would be paid by the ticket purchaser or person parking the vehicle. The business operating the venue or parking facility would be responsible for collecting the tax and remitting it to the City.

As an example, Disneyland Resort currently charges $40 for parking. Add an additional 10% and now those parking their car in the Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals structure will now be charged a total of $44.00.