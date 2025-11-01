What's This? Disney Parks Reveals Updated Sandy Claws Meet and Greet Character

"Well well well. What have we here? Sandy Claws, huh?"

Disney has revealed a fun look at Jack Skellington’s Sandy Claws outfit headed to the Disney Parks this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

While Halloween has passed, Jack Skellington isn’t quite ready to leave the Disney Parks!

Thanks to a post from the official Disney Parks Instagram page, we have a look at Jack’s holiday meet and greet look as Sandy Claws.

Inspired by the hit holiday-collision film The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sandy Claws will bring a touch of the spooky season fun to guests visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland for their holiday seasons.

This year, he arrives with an updated new look, featuring a far more accurate depiction of the character's face.

While the Holidays at Disney World and Disneyland Resort don’t officially kick off until November 14th, fans at Walt Disney World will be able to meet both Sandy Claws and Sally at this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party starting on November 7th.

Fans looking to meet these characters at either resort should expect to wait in some decently long lines, as they tend to be incredibly popular.

Jack Skellington debuted his new look this Halloween season, which is a spectacular improvement over the previous iteration of the costume.

For fans visiting Disneyland Resort, make sure to take a spin on Haunted Mansion Holiday for some extra scary Christmas fun!

