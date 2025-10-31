A Trio of Festive Treats Come to Hong Kong Disneyland for “A Disney Christmas”

"A Disney Christmas" runs from November 14th, 2025 through January 4th, 2026.

A trio of festive bites are coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for the holiday season.

What's Happening:

  • Via the Disney Eats Instagram account, we've learned about three new festive treats coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for their "A Disney Christmas" holiday event.
  • Unfortunately, Disney Eats did not note where exactly at Hong Kong Disneyland you'll be able to pick these items up.
  • First is the Festive Platter, which can be seen above. The second item is a Mini Pork Porchetta with Chimichurri Sauce.

  • Finally, there's the Meat Lover Platter with Beef Jus.

  • "A Disney Christmas" runs from November 14th, 2025 through January 4th, 2026. Some of the festivities this year include "A Holiday Wish-Come-True" Tree Lighting Ceremony (featuring new elements added for the 20th anniversary), Christmas in World of Frozen, and plenty of holiday decor throughout the park.
  • Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with "The Most Magical Party of All."

