A Trio of Festive Treats Come to Hong Kong Disneyland for “A Disney Christmas”
"A Disney Christmas" runs from November 14th, 2025 through January 4th, 2026.
A trio of festive bites are coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for the holiday season.
What's Happening:
- Via the Disney Eats Instagram account, we've learned about three new festive treats coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for their "A Disney Christmas" holiday event.
- Unfortunately, Disney Eats did not note where exactly at Hong Kong Disneyland you'll be able to pick these items up.
- First is the Festive Platter, which can be seen above. The second item is a Mini Pork Porchetta with Chimichurri Sauce.
- Finally, there's the Meat Lover Platter with Beef Jus.
- "A Disney Christmas" runs from November 14th, 2025 through January 4th, 2026. Some of the festivities this year include "A Holiday Wish-Come-True" Tree Lighting Ceremony (featuring new elements added for the 20th anniversary), Christmas in World of Frozen, and plenty of holiday decor throughout the park.
- Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with "The Most Magical Party of All."
