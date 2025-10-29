Tokyo Disney Resort Rings in the Year of the Horse with 2026 "New Year's Greeting" and Return of "it's a small world with Groot"
Tokyo Disney Resort will celebrate the New Year from January 1st–12th, 2026.
Tokyo Disney Resort will spend the first two weeks of 2026 honoring the New Year with a festive celebration featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort’s 2026 "New Year's Greeting" will run from Thursday, January 1st through Monday, January 12th.
- Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will present "New Year's Greeting" entertainment offerings, during which Mickey Mouse and his friends will greet guests in celebration of the new year while clad in traditional Japanese attire.
- Traditional New Year's kadomatsu decorations will be on display at the entrance to both parks, with designs featuring Mickey and Horace Horsecollar, representing the Year of the Horse in the 2026 Chinese Zodiac.
- Starting on December 26th, 2025, the "New Day, New Dreams" fireworks will light up the sky, inviting guests to "Step forward with new dreams!"
- The popular "it's a small world with Groot" attraction overlay is returning on December 27th, until further notice, adding the popular Marvel character and his friends into the iconic attraction.
- Starting December 1st, New Year’s-inspired merchandise will be available at both parks, including pouches, postcards, bowls, chopstick sets, and Japanese sweets featuring Mickey and Minnie-inspired daruma designs.
- Additionally, plush toys and plush badges of Disney horse characters friends will be available online beginning November 17th.
- Mochi and chicken in broth (traditional Japanese New Year's soup) will be available at Restaurant Hokusai in Tokyo Disneyland and Restaurant Sakura in Tokyo DisneySea from January 1st through 5th, 2026.
- Three Disney hotels will also offer festive menus during the period, including Canna at Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Empire Grill at Disney Ambassador Hotel and Silk Road Garden at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta.
- Plus, guests can purchase two different passes for the Disney Resort Line depicting Mickey and Minnie celebrating the coming of the New Year.
- Park tickets purchased online will also feature a New Year-inspired design.
Orlando Introduces First Nonstop Flights to Asia Pacific:
- It will soon be even easier to get from Walt Disney World to the Tokyo Disney Resort, as Orlando International Airport is introducing its first-ever nonstop passenger service to Tokyo.
- These four roundtrip charter flights will be operated by budget airline ZIPAIR between MCO (Orlando) and NRT (Tokyo) between February 23rd and March 10th, 2026.
- ZIPAIR sales of the new route are scheduled to launch in early December 2025.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com