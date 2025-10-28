Connecting Orlando and Tokyo: MCO Announces Florida’s First Nonstop Flights to Asia Pacific
Don’t get too excited, as at the moment, there’s only four select roundtrip flights in February and March 2026.
It will soon be even easier to get from Walt Disney World to the Tokyo Disney Resort, as Orlando International Airport is introducing its first-ever nonstop passenger service to Tokyo.
What's Happening:
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) is introducing nonstop passenger charter service to Tokyo for the first time in its history. This also marks the first nonstop passenger service between Florida and the Asia Pacific.
- These four roundtrip charter flights will be operated by budget airline ZIPAIR between MCO (Orlando) and NRT (Tokyo) between February 23rd and March 10th, 2026.
- Travel and tourism leaders say the charter flights could lay the groundwork for additional service between Orlando and Tokyo – which is Orlando’s largest unserved Asian market.
- For Disney fans, it should be noted that NRT or Narita International Airport is further away from the Tokyo Disney Resort than Tokyo's other airport, Haneda Airport.
- ZIPAIR sales of the new route are scheduled to launch in early December 2025.
- The announcement of the new charter flights was made at the Hotel New Otani on Tuesday to a wide-ranging audience of company executives from Disney, government representatives, and tourism officials, along with dozens of media members.
Route Details:
- Route: Narita International Airport ⇒ Orlando International Airport
- Number of Flights: 4 Roundtrip Flights (Total 8 Flights per Direction)
- Planned Dates of Operation: February 23, February 28, March 5, and March 10, 2026
- Flights Depart Narita during the afternoon ⇒ Arriving at Orlando in the afternoon
- Flights Depart Orlando during the afternoon ⇒ Arriving Narita in the evening
What They're Saying:
- Faron Kelley, SVP, Disney Destinations Sales Strategy & Solutions, Disney Experiences: “Direct connectivity between Orlando and Tokyo brings Disney magic closer than ever. Whether it’s exploring the wonder of Walt Disney World Resort or enjoying the enchantment of Tokyo Disney Resort, this new nonstop flight opens the door to unforgettable vacations and cherished memories for families and friends on both sides of the globe.”
- Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority: “Our partnership with ZIPAIR is more than just a new route. It’s history. This will be the first-ever nonstop passenger flight between Asia Pacific and the state of Florida. The partnership is a testament to the economic strength we share between our communities. We look forward to welcoming ZIPAIR passengers with the warmth and hospitality that both our nations cherish.”
- Shingo Nishida, Representative Director/President, ZIPAIR Tokyo: “We are extremely proud of this historic achievement, as this will be the first non-stop charter flight from Japan to Orlando, Florida. Orlando is home to numerous world-class theme parks and by operating these charter flights for travelers from Japan, we hope to meet our customers’ expectations when they experience ZIPAIR's new standard in air travel. We certainly look forward to welcoming Disney fans and guests on our charter flights next Spring.”
