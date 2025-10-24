Tim Sypko Named Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland
Sypko replaced Michael Moriarty, who was recently appointed as Disney Experiences chief financial officer.
Tim Sypko has been named as the new president and managing director of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Following Michael Moriarty’s appointment as Disney Experiences chief financial officer, Hong Kong Disneyland will be gaining a new president and managing director.
- As of November 23rd, that role will be taken on by Tim Sypko, who has been with Disney since 1990, beginning at Walt Disney World before advancing to lead a variety of operations, workforce management, guest experience development and line of business leadership roles.
- For the past five years, Tim has served as senior vice president, operations for HKDL, where his steady leadership, operational expertise and overall business acumen have guided the resort through substantial change and expansion, contributing to record-breaking business results and exceptional guest satisfaction.
- Additionally, Lesz Banham has been named as senior vice president, finance, at the Disneyland Resort in California, effective January 2026.
- Lesz also began his Disney career in the 1990s at Walt Disney World and has held numerous finance roles of increasing responsibility across the company, including Adventures by Disney, global business development, segment planning and communications, and previously serving as Shanghai Disney Resort’s CFO.
Lesz Banham
What They’re Saying:
- Jill Estorino, president and managing director, Disney Parks International: “Tim’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to growth and innovation at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and across Disney Experiences. His deep operational expertise and strategic leadership will be instrumental as we build on our already strong partnerships and further expand the resort’s offerings. I also want to extend my gratitude to Lesz for his many impactful contributions to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and wish him continued success in his new role at the Disneyland Resort.”
Tim Sypko
