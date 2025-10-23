Her Universe Celebrates 70 Years of Disneyland with New Collection Designed by 2023 Fashion Show Winners
The new collection is now available at three locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
A new Disneyland 70 collection designed in collaboration with the winners of the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show is now available at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Ashley Eckstein, the founder of Her Universe (and voice of Ahsoka Tano), shared the news of the launch of a new Disneyland 70 Her Universe collection.
- What makes this particular collection unique is that it was designed in collaboration with Rachel Petterson and Raeven K. Harris, the 2023 winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con.
- This wide-ranging collection of apparel has been teased by both Eckstein's own Instagram account and the official Her Universe account, where they showcased some of the images you see below.
- The new Disneyland 70 / Her Universe collection is available as of today at the Disneyland Resort, in the following locations:
- The Emporium in Disneyland Park
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure
- The D Lander Shop in Downtown Disney
- The collection will also be available online at Disney Store at a later date.
The 70th Anniversary Merchandise Keeps A’Comin’!
- As the 70th Anniversary Celebration of the Disneyland Resort continues, new merchandise collections continue to be released.
- Regular Disney artist Eric Tan recently released a new series of posters inspired by classic Disneyland attractions and even the Disneyland Hotel.
- Popular lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane expanded its catalog with a brand-new Disneyland 70th Anniversary collection.
- Even the toy version of the Disneyland Monorail is getting in on the action!
- Follow our Disneyland 70th Anniversary tag for more merchandise and everything else you need to know about the momentous celebration!
