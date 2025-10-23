Her Universe Celebrates 70 Years of Disneyland with New Collection Designed by 2023 Fashion Show Winners

Ashley Eckstein, the founder of Her Universe (and voice of Ahsoka Tano), shared the news of the launch of a new Disneyland 70 Her Universe collection.

What makes this particular collection unique is that it was designed in collaboration with Rachel Petterson and Raeven K. Harris, the 2023 winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con.

This wide-ranging collection of apparel has been teased by both Eckstein's own Instagram account and the

official Her Universe account

, where they showcased some of the images you see below.