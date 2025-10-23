Her Universe Celebrates 70 Years of Disneyland with New Collection Designed by 2023 Fashion Show Winners

The new collection is now available at three locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

A new Disneyland 70 collection designed in collaboration with the winners of the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show is now available at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Ashley Eckstein, the founder of Her Universe (and voice of Ahsoka Tano), shared the news of the launch of a new Disneyland 70 Her Universe collection.
  • What makes this particular collection unique is that it was designed in collaboration with Rachel Petterson and Raeven K. Harris, the 2023 winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con.
  • This wide-ranging collection of apparel has been teased by both Eckstein's own Instagram account and the official Her Universe account, where they showcased some of the images you see below.

  • The new Disneyland 70 / Her Universe collection is available as of today at the Disneyland Resort, in the following locations:
  • The collection will also be available online at Disney Store at a later date.

The 70th Anniversary Merchandise Keeps A’Comin’!

