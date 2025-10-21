Mandy Moore Celebrates Son's Birthday with a Magical Halloween at Disneyland

The voice of Rapunzel recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort with her family.

Actress Mandy Moore, who is perhaps best known to Disney fans as the voice of Rapunzel, recently took a trip to the Disneyland Resort with her family to celebrate Halloween Time.

What’s Happening:

  • Mandy Moore and her family recently visited Disneyland for Halloween Time, in celebration of her son Ozzie’s third birthday.
  • Mandy, her two children, and husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, posed for a photo with the iconic Pumpkin Mickey on Main Street, U.S.A.

  • Chip and Dale stopped by in their incredible Halloween costumes to take a picture with Mandy and her other son, Gus.

