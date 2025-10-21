Mandy Moore Celebrates Son's Birthday with a Magical Halloween at Disneyland
The voice of Rapunzel recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort with her family.
Actress Mandy Moore, who is perhaps best known to Disney fans as the voice of Rapunzel, recently took a trip to the Disneyland Resort with her family to celebrate Halloween Time.
What’s Happening:
- Mandy Moore and her family recently visited Disneyland for Halloween Time, in celebration of her son Ozzie’s third birthday.
- Mandy, her two children, and husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, posed for a photo with the iconic Pumpkin Mickey on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Chip and Dale stopped by in their incredible Halloween costumes to take a picture with Mandy and her other son, Gus.
- Mandy Moore put in an iconic turn as the voice of Rapunzel in 2010’s Tangled, and many extended projects, such as the Disney Channel series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.
- Outside of the world of Disney, Moore is probably best known for her role in This Is Us.
- She’ll next be seen in an upcoming Hulu series focused on the NFL from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
