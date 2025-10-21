Mandy Moore Celebrates Son's Birthday with a Magical Halloween at Disneyland

The voice of Rapunzel recently paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort with her family.

Actress Mandy Moore, who is perhaps best known to Disney fans as the voice of Rapunzel, recently took a trip to the Disneyland Resort with her family to celebrate Halloween Time.

What’s Happening:

Mandy Moore and her family recently visited Disneyland for Halloween Time, in celebration of her son Ozzie’s third birthday.

Mandy, her two children, and husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, posed for a photo with the iconic Pumpkin Mickey on Main Street, U.S.A.

Chip and Dale stopped by in their incredible Halloween costumes to take a picture with Mandy and her other son, Gus.

Mandy Moore put in an iconic turn as the voice of Rapunzel in 2010’s Tangled, and many extended projects, such as the Disney Channel Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Outside of the world of Disney, Moore is probably best known for her role in This Is Us.

She’ll next be seen in an upcoming Hulu series focused on the NFL

