Photos: Disneyland and Eric Tan Debut New Limited Edition Attraction Posters

A new set of attraction poster designs by artist Eric Tan have arrived at Disneyland, each celebrating the rich 70 year history of the resort.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the chance to visit the release day of Eric Tan’s new attraction poster collection at Disneyland.

Available at Disneyana starting yesterday, October 18th, fans were invited to purchase the new set of posters, each limited to just 70 prints each.

These designs were also available in smaller prints.

Fans visiting the release also had the opportunity to meet Eric Tan.

The Los Angeles-based artist grew up in San Diego, immersed in Disney animated films, Star Wars Marvel

Finding himself a skilled illustrator, Tan studied Graphic Design and Packaging at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

His path led him to an over 20 year career aboard the creative team at Disney Consumer Products.

There he produced artwork and designs for merchandise across many different Disney brands, including Mickey & Friends, Disney Classics, Pixar, Walt Disney Feature Animation, Disney Live Action, Disney Parks, and Lucasfilm.

Fans interested in meeting Tan have another opportunity today, October 19th, from 2-5PM at Disneyana.

Read More Disneyland Resort: