Photos: Disneyland and Eric Tan Debut New Limited Edition Attraction Posters
Get another chance to meet Tan today, October 19th.
A new set of attraction poster designs by artist Eric Tan have arrived at Disneyland, each celebrating the rich 70 year history of the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the chance to visit the release day of Eric Tan’s new attraction poster collection at Disneyland.
- Available at Disneyana starting yesterday, October 18th, fans were invited to purchase the new set of posters, each limited to just 70 prints each.
- The hand-printed collectibles are in celebration of Disneyland’s Celebrate Happy 70th anniversary celebration, hence the 70 print limit on each design.
- The four new release posters included:
- Disneyland Hotel
- Mad Tea Party
- Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Beyond the Limited Edition posters, Deluxe Prints of these designs were also available to purchase.
- There were also additional prints available by Tan celebrating The Enchanted Tiki Room, Jungle Cruise, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Alice in Wonderland, and The Haunted Mansion.
- These designs were also available in smaller prints.
- Fans visiting the release also had the opportunity to meet Eric Tan.
- The Los Angeles-based artist grew up in San Diego, immersed in Disney animated films, Star Wars, and Marvel.
- Finding himself a skilled illustrator, Tan studied Graphic Design and Packaging at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.
- His path led him to an over 20 year career aboard the creative team at Disney Consumer Products.
- There he produced artwork and designs for merchandise across many different Disney brands, including Mickey & Friends, Disney Classics, Pixar, Walt Disney Feature Animation, Disney Live Action, Disney Parks, and Lucasfilm.
- Fans interested in meeting Tan have another opportunity today, October 19th, from 2-5PM at Disneyana.
