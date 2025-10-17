You Can Attend an Overnight Taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney" Holiday Spectacular at Disneyland

Dress warm and come packed with lots of holiday cheer!

Are you super excited about the upcoming holiday season at Disney Parks, and are you willing to stay up all night in celebration? Then you may want to register to participate in the overnight taping of The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular one week from tonight at Southern California’s Disneyland Resort.

What’s happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is inviting its members (both regular and Gold) to attend an overnight taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Check-in for the event will begin at 11:00 PM at Disneyland Resort’s Pixar Pals parking structure, and from there guests will take a tram to Disneyland itself. It will conclude at 6:30 AM the following morning.

Tickets (plus up to three guests) are free to both regular members and Gold Members of D23, and you can acquire them by visiting the official D23 website

D23 says that the event will require audience participation, in addition to long periods of standing and waiting.

Disney-branded holiday attire is encouraged, though costumes are not permitted. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Do plan to be on camera during the recording, but don’t plan to do any recording or photography of your own.

What they’re saying:

D23: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is an annual television special that airs on ABC during the holiday season. It features musical performances, celebrity appearances, and festive segments from various Disney Parks around the world."

