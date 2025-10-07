“The Wonderful World of Disney” Brings a Bunch of “Hocus Pocus” to ABC

The 1990s cult classic will air on ABC just in time for Halloween!

Another beloved Halloween classic is set for an airing on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney later this month.

What’s Happening:

ABC continues a decades-long tradition by airing The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights, which in recent years has expanded to include films from studios acquired by Disney, such as 20th Century Studios.

Following the airing of Haunted Mansion (2023) and Edward Scissorhands, the last Sunday night of October will see an airing of a beloved cult classic from the 1990s – Hocus Pocus!

In the 1993 film, a teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

Hocus Pocus airs Sunday, October 26th from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Can't make the TV broadcast? You can stream the film anytime on Disney+

If you happen to be in the Hollywood area on October 23rd, you can catch a special screening of Hocus Pocus at the El Capitan Theatre.

Looking for more spooky movies to watch? You might want to check out the full schedule Freeform

