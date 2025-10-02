Spooktacular Season Returns to The El Capitan Theatre With "Hocus Pocus" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Fan Events

Something wicked is coming to Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre! Get ready for special events and screenings of Halloween classics throughout the month of October.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre is rolling out special events this month to kick off its Spooktacular Season and get guests into the Halloween spirit.

Witches Night Out Fan Event - October 23rd at 7 pm

The Witches Night Out Fan Event is perfect for die-hard Hocus Pocus fans!

The fan event will have a special introduction from Hocus Pocus composer John Debney and screenwriter David Kirschner.

Channel your inner Sanderson Sister by dressing in your All Hallows’ Eve Best and snap a photo at the Hocus Pocus themed photo op.

There are two ticket packages Amok Amok Amok Pack - $78 (includes all fees) - includes a reserved seat, Mickey Ghost popcorn container with popcorn, fountain drink, and event credential and lanyard. General Ticket - $33 (includes all fees) - includes reserved seat, event credential, and lanyard.



Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Event In 4D - October 24th at 7:30 pm

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Event creeps into the El Capitan on October 24th in 4D!

Fan Event creeps into the El Capitan on October 24th in 4D! See props from The Nightmare Before Christmas and a live drawing demo with George McClements before the movie.

The event will have a Holiday Door photo op, as well as the short, Trick or Treat, playing before the movie.

Tickets for the Fan Event

Not able to go to the fan event? The film will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre from October 24th through November 4th, 2025.

