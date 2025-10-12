D23 Spotlight Series Event Celebrates “The Happiest Place on Earth” at The Walt Disney Family Museum
Disney Legends Don Hahn and Tony Baxter will share stories and insights at a special D23 event, with early access to the museum’s newest Disneyland exhibition.
D23’s latest Spotlight Series event is heading to San Francisco for the first time, celebrating 70 years of Disneyland with an exclusive presentation at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
What’s Happening:
- The D23 Spotlight Series – The Happiest Place on Earth at The Walt Disney Family Museum event will be on November 12, 2025, at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, CA.
- Disney Legends Don Hahn and Tony Baxter will take the stage to share stories and insights about “The Happiest Place on Earth." Guests will also enjoy early entry to the museum’s newest exhibition, Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story, which explores the park’s origins through early concept art, hand-drawn maps, and rarely seen media.
- The exhibit offers an insider look at attractions and experiences that shaped Disneyland, along with a few that never made it off the drawing board, bringing guests closer to the park’s history while still more than 400 miles away from Anaheim.
- Guiding the experience are two Disney icons. Don Hahn, the award-winning producer behind Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, and co-author of the upcoming 2025 book The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland, will share his deep knowledge of the park’s legacy.
- Joining him is legendary Imagineer Tony Baxter, the creative force behind beloved attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Splash Mountain, and Disneyland Paris, ensuring a truly unforgettable evening for Disney Parks fans.
- There will be two presentations of the panel discussion at 5 pm and 8 pm on November 12th.
- Tickets are priced at $40 per Gold Member and $45 per General Member, plus a $3 processing fee per ticket.
- D23 Gold and General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests for this event.
- This D23 Member exclusive event also includes:
- Panel discussion with Disney Legends Don Hahn and Tony Baxter on “The Happiest Place on Earth"
- Early entry to the Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story exhibition at The Walt Disney Family Museum
- Access to The Walt Disney Family Museum Gift Shop
- D23 Member event gift and event credential
About The Walt Disney Family Museum:
- Founded by Walt Disney’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, the museum was established on October 1, 2009, in San Francisco, CA.
- While the museum is unaffiliated with The Walt Disney Company, it is operated by the non-profit Walt Disney Family Foundation.
- There are ten interactive galleries narrating Walt Disney’s life from his early years to his passing in 1966.
- Notable Artifacts include:
- Walt’s personal items and awards
- Early animation sketches and films
- A 12-foot model of Disneyland
- The Lilly Belle locomotive from his Carolwood Pacific Railroad
- The museum is located at 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio, San Francisco, CA 94129.
