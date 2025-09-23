Back To The Grid: D23 Gold Members With A Disney+ Sub Can Experience Special D23 Gold Theater Next Month
Head back to 2010 with a special screening of a fan-favorite.
D23 Gold Members with a Disney+ subscription are being invited to a special edition of D23 Gold Theater as we get closer to the opening of TRON: Ares in theaters everywhere next month.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Members that are Disney+ subscribers are invited to join a Gold Theater Interactive Watch Party on October 2nd, featuring the 2010 hit film TRON Legacy.
- The special event for D23 Gold Members celebrates the release of TRON: Ares on October 10th, only in theaters.
- D23 Gold Members are invited to go into The Grid with other fans during this interactive experience, which will also feature a live chat with surprise guests that were part of TRON: Legacy, trivia questions; and of course, some sneak peeks at TRON: Ares.
- The event should get fans excited to buy advance tickets to the film - which will be available at a link that will be provided during the event.
- The event is complimentary to D23 Gold Members with a Disney+ subscription, marking a special installment of the monthly D23 Gold Theater virtual event series. It'll be available to watch HERE as it airs on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. D23 Gold Members with a Disney+ subscription may log in starting at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET for a pre-show experience.
- The TRON Legacy Gold Theater Interactive Watch Party will only be available to watch during the listed event time. Read: No Replays.
- It should also be noted that Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, and Amazon Silk browsers are not supported as they are not compatible with content security and Digital Rights Management for this exclusive screening.
The TRON: Legacy Legacy:
- Directed by Joseph Kosinski in his feature directorial debut, TRON: Legacy was originally released back in 2010. The film was the first sequel to the original TRON, released in 1982.
- The film is known for its stunning visual effects, electronic soundtrack by Daft Punk, and its digital aesthetic that pays homage to the original while updating it for a modern audience.
- It’s that same idea and length of time that sets the film in the modern day (when it was released) where Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), son of Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), follows mysterious clues to find his missing father that leads him back to his arcade/office where he himself is now beamed into the digital world of The Grid.
- There, he discovers his father and his discoveries of a mysterious new set of digital beings that aren’t quite programs nor are they users - all while trying to stop CLU (a program made in his father’s likeness) who now runs The Grid and is trying to use the open portal to get into the real world.
- The film was a hit among fans of the franchise, who only wanted more from this universe. Several video games and an animated series followed, with the next film coming next month, TRON: Ares.
