D23 Offers New Destination for Gold Members Looking for Walt Disney Company Store Merch This Holiday Season

Gold Members can get tickets for themselves starting October 9th

D23 Gold Members who happen to be near or willing to travel to Cypress, California can get their hands on tickets that will allow them a special shopping window for huge savings at the Walt Disney Company Store.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members have the opportunity to do their holiday shopping at the End of Year sale at the Walt Disney Company Store.

The sale will take place on November 8th, in Cypress, California, and is exclusive to Gold Member ticket holders who get their ticket for $15 (+ $3 processing fee) per ticket.

The tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 9th, at 11:00 AM PT at the official D23 site.

Those in attendance can get their hands on limited-edition cast member apparel, merchandise, and D23 specialty items at magically discounted prices before they’re gone.

D23 Gold Members can sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window for themselves, as no guests will be allowed for this event.

Additionally, there is no photography, live streaming, or video recording allowed.

The shopping windows are as follows: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. PT 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. PT 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT

D23 Gold Members will not be admitted to the shopping area outside of their confirmed shopping window, or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled time.

It is also important to note that transactions will only be processed with a card - no cash transactions will be handled during the event. Disney Gift Cards will not be accepted during the event, either.

A Recent Pop-Up

At the time there were some great items, some of which were on sale at prices up to 60% off.

