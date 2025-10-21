Starbucks On Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A. Gets New Bookstore-Themed Decor with Numerous Disney References

Guests with keen eyes can pick out the plentiful details.

Guests at the original Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California may notice some updates to the Starbucks location on Main Street, U.S.A.-- namely some bookstore-themed decor in the seating area. As you’ll see in the photos below, these decorations contain more than a few references to Walt Disney Company history.

What’s happening:

On the shelf above, you can spot Jules Verne’s 1870 novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea , Kenneth Grahame’s 1908 The Wind In the Willows , A Christmas Carol (1843) by Charles Dickens, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885) by Mark Twain, Le Avventure di Pinocchio (1883) by Carlo Collodi, and Grimm’s Fairy Tales (1812) by the Brothers Grimm. All of these have been adapted by Disney into theatrical films over the decades.

More Disney-related details on the shelves below include The Swiss Family Robinson (1812) by Johann David Wyss, the memoir Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876), a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln and his family, Treasure Island (1883) by Robert Louis Stevenson, a portrait of Mark Twain, and illustrations depicting the story of Peter Pan (which was both a 1904 play and a 1911 novel) by J.M. Barrie.

Starbucks is open daily on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland in Anaheim.