Peppermint Swirl Starbucks Tumblers Debut at Disney Store via Private Access

Shoppers will have 2 days to purchase their favorites which will then be available to the general public on Halloween.

We’re well on our way to a winter wonderland full of magic, sweets, and Starbucks tumblers! As the holiday season approaches, Disney Store is introducing two Peppermint Swirl accessories to match their Peppermint Collection, but these are available to the general public just yet. Fans with Disney accounts will be among the first to acquire these tumblers via Private Access from October 17-19..

What’s Happening

Disney Store is helping fans to lean into all things winter with their delightful peppermint collection, and soon that collection will feature Peppermint Swirl tumblers from Starbucks!

Available via Private Access, shoppers with Disney accounts will have a two-day window—October17-19— in which they can purchase these coveted mugs; then they will be available to the general public starting on October 31st.

The latest trend in drinkware are tumblers that feature a large top portion resting above a narrower base which is slim enough to fit in a standard cup holder. This is newer style for Disney | Starbucks releases and we’re delighted by its arrival.

Of course there’s also a traditional tumbler style too so you can keep in line with the classics while you sip on your favorite beverage.

Both cups feature a glitter red background, and are decorated with Mickey Mouse peppermints. The large tumbler even features a charm accessory!

Starbucks Peppermint Swirl Tumblers

Prices range from $29.99-$49.99. Limit 2 per style.

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl 40 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Charm

Stainless steel travel tumbler

Metallic red finish

Screen art Mickey icon peppermint swirl design

Starbucks® logo

Handle

Twist tight cap with straw and silicone seal ring

Designed to fit in car cup holder

3D Mickey icon peppermint swirl charm with link chain dangles from straw (removable)

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Mug: stainless steel

Approx. 10'' H x 4'' Diameter (12'' H including straw, 5 1/2'' W at handle)

Holds 40 oz.

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw - Disney Parks

Outer layer features allover Mickey icon peppermint swirl design

Red glitter background layer

''Disney Parks'' logo on one side

Starbucks® logo on one side

Twist-tight red translucent cap

Red translucent straw with flared bottom and silicone seal ring

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Not intended for hot beverages

Do not store or carry carbonated drinks

Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof

Approx. 11'' H x 4'' Diameter

Holds approx. 24 oz.

Candy Cane Dreams:

