Peppermint Swirl Starbucks Tumblers Debut at Disney Store via Private Access
We’re well on our way to a winter wonderland full of magic, sweets, and Starbucks tumblers! As the holiday season approaches, Disney Store is introducing two Peppermint Swirl accessories to match their Peppermint Collection, but these are available to the general public just yet. Fans with Disney accounts will be among the first to acquire these tumblers via Private Access from October 17-19..
What’s Happening
- Disney Store is helping fans to lean into all things winter with their delightful peppermint collection, and soon that collection will feature Peppermint Swirl tumblers from Starbucks!
- Available via Private Access, shoppers with Disney accounts will have a two-day window—October17-19— in which they can purchase these coveted mugs; then they will be available to the general public starting on October 31st.
- The latest trend in drinkware are tumblers that feature a large top portion resting above a narrower base which is slim enough to fit in a standard cup holder. This is newer style for Disney | Starbucks releases and we’re delighted by its arrival.
- Of course there’s also a traditional tumbler style too so you can keep in line with the classics while you sip on your favorite beverage.
- Both cups feature a glitter red background, and are decorated with Mickey Mouse peppermints. The large tumbler even features a charm accessory!
- Starbucks Peppermint Swirl Tumblers will be available at Disney Store via Private Access October 17-19 at 8 a.m. PT. Sales to the general public will begin October 31.
- Prices range from $29.99-$49.99. Limit 2 per style.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl 40 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Charm
- Stainless steel travel tumbler
- Metallic red finish
- Screen art Mickey icon peppermint swirl design
- Starbucks® logo
- Handle
- Twist tight cap with straw and silicone seal ring
- Designed to fit in car cup holder
- 3D Mickey icon peppermint swirl charm with link chain dangles from straw (removable)
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Mug: stainless steel
- Approx. 10'' H x 4'' Diameter (12'' H including straw, 5 1/2'' W at handle)
- Holds 40 oz.
Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw - Disney Parks
- Outer layer features allover Mickey icon peppermint swirl design
- Red glitter background layer
- ''Disney Parks'' logo on one side
- Starbucks® logo on one side
- Twist-tight red translucent cap
- Red translucent straw with flared bottom and silicone seal ring
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Not intended for hot beverages
- Do not store or carry carbonated drinks
- Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof
- Approx. 11'' H x 4'' Diameter
- Holds approx. 24 oz.
Candy Cane Dreams:
