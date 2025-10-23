Grizzly Peak and Beyond: Voice of Mickey and Disney Artist Bret Iwan to Debut New Expedition Collection Exclusive to Disney Parks

Iwan was the lead designer on this new parks exclusive line of apparel.

Official voice of Mickey Mouse and Disney Fine Artist Bret Iwan is ready to debut a new collection of apparel that is exclusive to the Disney Parks, and perfect for an expedition - Everest or otherwise.

Launching soon only at Disney Parks, the brand-new Expedition Mickey Mouse collection is filled with the spirit of adventure, bringing Mickey Mouse to life through a daring new vision – from artist and voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan.

Fans may know Bret Iwan as the voice of Mickey Mouse since 2009, but beyond the recording studio, he is also a talented artist with a lifelong passion for art and all things Disney Parks.

For this collection, Bret is taking on the role of lead designer, reimagining Mickey in a way that is near and dear to his own heart.

Bret told the Disney Parks Blog , “For the past ten years, I’ve had a collection of posters published by Disney Fine Art’s Cyclops Print Works which are all centered around Mickey visiting different National Parks. I was really inspired by the WPA’s posters from the late 1930s. I think this apparel collection does a really good job of carrying that aesthetic into merchandise — the outdoors and National Parks were a huge inspiration… there are some great Easter eggs too! If you look at the pattern on the short sleeve button down shirt, tucked in amongst lanterns, trees, and even Pluto, you may catch a glimpse of a few park icons like Big Thunder Mountain, The Matterhorn, and Everest. It was fun to add elements that tied Mickey’s exploration back to the Disney Parks. I can’t think of anywhere else where you can go and get a true representation of so many different landscapes.”

The new Expedition Mickey Mouse collection, designed for Disney Parks by artist Bret Iwan, can be found at select Disneyland Resort locations beginning October 31 and select Walt Disney World Resort locations beginning November 1 (while supplies last).

Disneyland Resort Bonanza Outfitters Rushin' River Outfitters Acorns

Walt Disney World Resort World of Disney Art of Disney Keystone Clothiers Star Traders



Iwan the Artist:

Prior to voicing Mickey, Bret Iwan worked as an illustrator, including time at Hallmark Cards, but now he is part of the Disney Fine Arts family, ​​with his art (much like the collection above) tied to Disney characters and themes. Iwan even did the official portrait of Mickey Mouse on his 95th birthday.

Being the official voice of Mickey Mouse, of course Iwan has taken upon a number of other pieces featuring the iconic character, usually in his Sorcerer Mickey form.

As he already mentioned above, he has also illustrated the character in real life National Parks, including Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Bryce Canyon, and Yellowstone.

You can check out some of those at the links below.

