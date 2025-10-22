Sip & Sonder Closes at Downtown Disney’s Parkside Market, Replaced by Another Coffee Shop

The location closed this month, having opened with Parkside Market back in January.

Parkside Market opened up at the Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District earlier this year, and sadly, one of the occupants, didn’t make it a full year. Sip and Sonder, a coffee shop located just outside the main building has closed, replaced with Parkside Market Coffee & Tea.

What’s Happening:

Sip & Sonder, a Black women-owned brand from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, first opened alongside Parkside Market back on January 22nd, 2025.

The location offered signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

Guests could access Sip & Sonder from an outdoor window, or one just inside the Parkside Market space.

While lattes are still on the menu, Sip & Sonder has moved out, with the space becoming the more genetically named Parkside Market Coffee & Tea.

Currently, there’s no word on if this location is run by Disney or if another vendor has taken over the spot (although the former scenario seems more likely).

According to the location’s page on Disneyland.com

Take a look at the rest of Parkside Market in our in-depth photo tour

More Disneyland Resort News: